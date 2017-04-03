VanRaes: Osborne Villagers won't pay $1,400 for a micro-apartment

Thirty minutes after hauling the last garbage bag of possessions into my first Osborne Village apartment, I heard a knock at my door. Standing there in the hallway, slightly drunk and wearing a blanket, was a disheveled young woman.

“Do you want to come to the fire?” she asked.

I had no idea who she was or what she was talking about, so naturally I said yes and followed her out into the alley where people were drinking around a washing machine tub turned fire pit. Conversation revealed a diverse crowd, including a foster parent, a graphic designer, a onetime wrestling promoter and a young man who informed me he was just released from jail — he’d shot his father, but failed to kill him.

Learning I had no furniture and no money, my new neighbours rustled me up some chairs and a man with anintellectual disability carved me a soapstone whale as a housewarming gift. I still have the little whale and when that no-longer disheveled young woman got married a few years later, I was there.

What’s no longer present is that first apartment. Along with neighbouring houses it’s been demolished to make way for condos, driving the cost of living up and people like those I met in the alley out of the neighbourhood.

It’s a pattern repeated throughout Osborne Village as developers cannibalize the very attributes they seek to capitalize on. Drawn in by the Village’s walkable businesses and eclectic citizenry, they then destroy the very things that attract them in the first place, pushing out small businesses and driving up rent.

City hall aids in this department, approving expansions like the one that saw Shoppers Drug Mart consume two other Osborne Village business locations in 2012. And when the newly expanded building exceeded the originally approved height and promises of creating space for new businesses failed to bear fruit, no one was held accountable. Luckily a proposal to replace the Gas Station Arts Centre with a Giant Tiger store was nixed in 2004, but a 2005 expansion of Safeway also reduced the number of local businesses, while simultaneously expanding surface parking.

Now, it’s the new owners of what was once the Osborne Village Motor Inn pushing the community’s heart towards cardiac arrest. For years the small motel was a hub for local musicians, housing for those on the margins of society and an affordable place to get good food. Straying wildly from an original plan to turn the mid-century gem into a boutique hotel, Fusion Capital Corp now expects Winnipeggers will want to pay $1,400 for the privilege of living in a micro-apartment above a sports bar and next to a firehall.

I very much doubt it.