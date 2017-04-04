Kimye needs a surrogate. Could it be you?

On Sunday night’s emotional episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed that she and husband Kanye West very much want a third baby. But due to health complications, Kim’s doctor has advised against a third pregnancy.

In order to provide a biological sibling to North and Saint, it looks like surrogacy may be their only option.

Can you imagine the criteria to qualify as Kimye’s surrogate?

You don’t have to. Because I did.

ABOUT YOU

Not a gold digger Kim and Kanye are business moguls who recognize that the Kimye™ brand may demand something new and innovative outside of the typical confidentiality and non-disclosure celebrity surrogacy contract: namely, a full-disclosure agreement with a sub-clause stating that any breach of confidentiality be monetized by all parties involved.

Member of and/or a friend to the LGBTQ community

Amiable to the paparazzi In particular: Jamie, Brianne, Ahmed, the guy that’s always outside Nobu and Jake Peterson (but never Jake Robertson).

Creative/kreative

A Leo, preferably

Social media-savvy

Not a former employee of Beyoncé and/or Jay Z Or, yes, you are a former employee of Beyoncé and Jay Z. (The jury’s still out.)

TERMS OF SURROGACY

Commit to social media engagement Including but not limited to: three Snapchats, five Instagrams, and one tweet a day, which must all contain the hashtag #KimyePinchHitter. Pending twins, social media output will double.

Agree to your likeness being used in Kim’s emojis (Kimojis)

Agree to your likeness being used in a to-be-determined mobile game Kim’s game, a “red carpet adventure” in which you “create your own aspiring celebrity and rise to fame and fortune!”— the one that has earned her over $160 million — will be used as a template.

Agree to a Vogue pregnancy photo shoot Pending Anna Wintour’s approval

Have a drug-free and alcohol-free surrogacy Virgin White Russians (also known as milk) are encouraged.

Have a fragrance-free surrogacy Unless the scent is one of Kim’s, in particular Gold, Glam or her wedding fragrance: Kim Kardashian Love.

Collaborate on a surrogate fragrance Working name is It Takes Three™

Appear in future episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Instagram family dinners Including the one featuring your placenta (post-delivery) as the main course, as prepared by Chrissy Teigen.

Read books to the baby Although Kanye is “a proud non-reader of books,” the family allows the classics, like Kanye’s 2009 Thank You and You’re Welcome — don’t worry, it’s only 52 pages — Kim’s 2010 New York Time’s bestseller Kardashian Konfidential and Chrissy Teigen’s cookbook.

Listen to classic music Like Drake, Frank Ocean, Chance the Rapper, Kanye (in particular, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Yeezus) and avoid all music performed and written by Taylor Swift.

THE PERKS

Hair and make-up services Although if you are capable of contouring, this is a bonus.

Wardrobe Courtesy of Kanye’s line, Yeezy™ and vintage pieces from the Kardashian Kollection™ (RIP).

Accommodation Although you must be able to vacate at a moment’s notice should Kanye desire to redesign the space.

Instagram retouching

Waxing The birth will be live-streamed on www.kimkardashianwest.com, Snapchat, Instagram Stories and ellen.com, pending Ellen’s approval.

Security detail

Percentage of brand partnerships

Fame

Fortune

Leftover placenta

If this sounds like you, and you agree to the terms, tweet your application using the hashtag #NotKonfidential.