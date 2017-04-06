When you get one Trump, you get them all: Westwood

When Donald Trump moved to the White House, everyone understood the entire adult Trump clan was moving in, too. The Trumps are conjoined like an octopus, with a patrichairacal head and a slew of second-generation tentacles, the entire beast of which is pathologically hungry for money.

It was quaint of Trump, before he took office, to offer up a theatrical presentation of piles of papers and folders to convince Americans and the world that Trump’s entire previous purpose for existence — his business — would be legally excised from him during his presidency. One imagines he could not more survive a beheading.

It was quaint, too, of Ivanka Trump to claim that, after modelling her entire life after her father’s predilections and the enlargement of the Trump brand, she’d keep out of his business just as that business became taking on the most powerful position in the world.

We knew both were lying, the way we know the sun will come up tomorrow. But now there’s proof.

ProPublica revealed this week that Trump’s trust documents have been amended to allow him to withdraw money from his businesses any old time he likes, with no need to tell anyone. Trump’s lawyer responded that Trump has never not been allowed to withdraw money, even though that stipulation was left out of a version of the trust widely scrutinized in late January. The full details of the trust are contained in a document that won’t be released, ProPublica reported.

Naturally.

Oversight of Trump’s finances, and therefore his conflicts of interest, remains paltry, given that he still hasn’t released his tax returns. His bet that enough people wouldn’t care whether he’s seeking to enrich himself as president seems to continue to pay off, if only partly because the administration is engulfed in so many simultaneous controversies, including the Syrian chemical weapons attack on civilians, that this most basic one — who is he really working for? — has been obscured.

Ivanka Trump, meanwhile, has decided to become an unpaid employee in the West Wing, an “assistant to the president,” with an office and an amorphous goal to influence her father’s agenda on “women’s empowerment” (as she told CBS) and education. She’s going to exert her special Ivanka power on an administration hell-bent on destroying the planet, defunding Planned Parenthood and gutting poor people’s health care, crippling nearly every federal government agency outside of the military — including education, and, simultaneously, making the Trumps richer.

“If being complicit is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I’m complicit,” she said, before admitting: “I don’t know what it means to be complicit.”

Quite. But complicit might as well be the name of our Trumpian octopus. Or, perhaps, nepotism. As Eric Trump pointed out helpfully this week, nepotism is a “factor of life.” For evidence, see political renaissance son-in-law Jared Kushner, “senior advisor to the president,” whose foreign diplomacy efforts have outpaced the secretary of state, sending him to Iraq, saddling him with a Middle East peace deal, and positioning him as a go-between with China.

Meanwhile, as the White House Trumps gladhand with the powerful and wealthy all over the world, Trump’s sons are busy expanding the hotel business domestically and abroad, for which U.S. taxpayers are forking over millions of dollars in secret service detail costs.