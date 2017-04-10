VanRaes: Tory fix for ailing health care lacks hard numbers

Today, I’m hitting the streets on my bike for the first time since spring has arrived.

Of course I’m wearing a helmet and I’ve packed an apple, but I should probably throw on some knee and elbow pads, because getting in shape this year isn’t about striving for that beach-ready body, it’s about doing everything possible to avoid ever requiring emergency medical care again.

Last week Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced that three Winnipeg Emergency rooms will close as the Progressive Conservatives again harped on the manufactured — and frankly false — moral imperative that Manitoba must slay the deficit, as if we are facing a dragon infestation rather than a question about fiscal responsibility.

But clearly it’s the appearance of fiscal solvency that the Tories are really interested in. If the current government was actually committed to reducing the cost of delivering health care they would have provided an estimate on how much cash it will take to close Concordia Hospital’s ER and transform emergency departments at Victoria and Seven Oaks into 24-hour urgent care centres.

The truth is they don’t know how much it will cost to make these changes and they don’t care. Slashing government services is about feeding an ideology of smaller government and lower taxes, even if it means Manitobans have fewer options when it comes to accessing emergency services.

If Premier Brian Pallister’s government was genuinely concerned about providing Winnipeggers with better health care and shorter ER wait times, it might have consulted those who actually work in our health care system. Instead, the PC government is basing the largest health care overhaul seen in a generation on the advice of a man from Nova Scotia (Dr. David Peachey, of Halifax-based Health Intelligence Inc., co-authored the review).

In a transparent and unimaginative attempt to justify slashing the number of Winnipeg emergency rooms in half, Minister Goertzen then sunk to the lowest depths of clichéd hyperbole, stating that the health care system is “broken.” It’s a loaded and inaccurate term deployed by those seeking to undermine the systems they are supposed to represent.

No doubt there are many improvements that could be made to health care in Manitoba — more personal care home spaces would free up hospital beds, better mental health services could lessen the burden on police, paramedics and emergency rooms, and stronger prevention programs could curb some costs associated with chronic disease.

But Manitoba’s health care system is not perfect, but it’s not broken either. People receive lifesaving, life extending and living improving health care everyday in this province.

Interestingly, if you want more information about these health care changes you won’t find it on any government website. Goertzen’s office posted no press release on the issue and his department posted no details on the closures, although you can find plenty of information about avoiding parasitic ticks.