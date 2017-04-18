Tasted: Starbucks creates Instagram-pic worthy Unicorn Frappuccino

In order to jump on the bandwagon of other photogenic foods that have become Instagram status symbols, Starbucks is ready to roll out its new Unicorn Frappuccino.

Available in stores from April 19-23, the blended frozen beverage is the coffee giant’s way of saying that they, too, can be the next rain drop cake or avocado toast.

This Metro editor had a chance to try a Unicorn Frap one day early. Here's my take.

The flavour profile

The purple and blue concoction is a mix of mango-flavoured syrup blended with crème

and ribbons of sour blue slush (I was told it’s raspberry and blueberry flavoured).

The barista at my friendly office Starbucks created a colourful base, and then topped the drink with a dramatic swirl of vanilla whipped cream, followed by a light dusting of pink and blue sprinkles.

According to the press release, my first sip was supposed to be sweet. After mixing the drink, the flavour would become tart. During the process, the colour of the drink went from purple and blue to hot pink

Once mixed (which was quite hard to do with a straw given the density of the whipped cream), the Unicorn Frap reminds me of Creamsicles or Pixie Sticks: both sweet and creamy, brightly coloured, with a slight burst of fruity tartness.

I have to say the flavour is quite overwhelming. Given the multitude of tastes (and the sugar content in the syrup), that's not entirely surprising.



If you’re the type who craves an Instagram-worthy photo more than a sweet and sour blended crème drink, snap up a Unicorn Frappuccino at least just once.

Nutrition: A grande-size Unicorn Frappuccino clocks in at 475 calories per serving.