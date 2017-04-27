Trump the president is very much Trump the campaigner: Westwood

Sometimes, when it suits him, the president will say something true.

One-hundred days, President Donald Trump now says, isn't a whole heck of a lot of time to “make America great again.”

He’s right. (Take a minute, that’s not a phrase that often appears in the context of Trump, the man who’s elevated fact-checking to a full-time job.)

The arbitrary measure of a new U.S. president’s early success — the 100-day mark — dates back to Franklin Delano Roosevelt and has often proved to have little to do with an administration's overall effectiveness.

Trump, though, back in the old days of October, campaigned on all the amazing things he’d do for his base in his first 100 days, even going so far as to sign a “contract” (the reality TV kind) with the “American Voter” complete with his seismograph of a signature, and a fairly small photo, all things considered, of Trump with his hand over his heart. Meaning, it turns out, very little indeed.

The 100-day scorecard, which he then promised with patriotic posture, Trump now considers “ridiculous.” But this is America, and even while the pundits agree with its arbitrariness, everyone — the White House, the media, politicians, though probably not your average “American Voter” — can’t stop talking about Trump’s fledgling legacy.

And it is worth looking at. As a study in political ineptitude, and policy disinterest. As a frenzy. As a warning.

We’ve learned that Trump the president is very much Trump the campaigner: Keen to say whatever comes to mind, and reserve the right to reverse course anytime thereafter, such as threatening to shut down the government over funding for his Mexican border wall, and then not. Capable of extreme policy swings after a single conversation with a world leader, as with China’s currency policy. Swift to act in military matters, as in Syria (once again, regardless of any previous position), without feeling encumbered by the need for a greater strategy. Ferociously critical of the media, whilst wooing it. Susceptible to conspiracy theories, such as Barack Obama wiretapping Trump Tower. Focused on “winning,” but not on the how of actual policy, a la his failed health care bill. Dismissive of women, especially those with sexual harassment claims, with his support for Bill O’Reilly. Ignorant of history, global politics, and government function and size, as with a speech that suggested Frederick Douglass was still alive, an interview in which he referred to the Korean leader Kim Jong Un as “the gentleman” and confused him for his father, and his admission this week to the Associated Press that he “never realized how big it was,” meaning the federal government. And indifferent, even hostile, to environmental protection and accepting climate change consensus, slashing the Environmental Protection Agency’s budget and undoing Obama policies.

Not to mention the culture he’s spawned, where swastikas and hate crimes are spreading like weeds.