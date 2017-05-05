Confederate violence lives on in some who fight monuments removal: Rosemary Westwood

They took it down under the dark of night.

The workers wore bulletproof vests and balaclavas, the logos on their trucks covered by tape.

This, the city of New Orleans decided, was the best way to remove a Confederate-era monument last week. As if conducting a burglary. What they were stealing — these unfaced men of an unnamed company — was the past and its weathered grey stone veneration in the present.

And it was, the city determined, a high-risk job — one emblematic of the extreme controversy over Confederate monuments in the U.S.

The controversy shows how alive and vicious racism remains. In the days of Donald Trump and Dylann Roof, of Jewish cemetery defacement and a new alt-right militia dubbed the Fraternal Order of Alt Knights, it’s not that you can’t remove statues dedicated to white supremacy in the daytime. It's that while democracy isn’t a defence against fear or violence, only a promise of consequence, white supremacists remain worryingly blase about consequence.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu called the Battle of Liberty Place monument the “most offensive” of the city's monuments, since it celebrates the 1874 violent white supremacist uprising of the Crescent City White League against the reconstruction era-government of the time. Its current home is an unnamed warehouse. In the future, it will rest in a museum where it can be contextualized.

“It’s almost like a re-enactment between the North and the South, see who wins the second battle. Am I right?” said one woman to a local radio reporter on Monday night. They were standing near a statue of Confederate president Jefferson Davis, where Confederate-flag-waving protesters clashed with counter-protesters who shouted, “Take ‘em down!”

Police arrested five people. On Wednesday, the city surrounded the statue with chainlink fence.

Two other monuments in New Orleans are set to come down, just a handful of the 1,500 Confederate symbols peppered throughout public land across the southern U.S., according to the Southern Poverty Law Centre. But the mayor won’t say when, only “soon.”

When they are removed, similar strategies and security are expected. The no-name workers who dismantled the Battle of Liberty Place were also guarded by armed SWAT teams and K-9 units.

“Why should that be necessary in a democratic society?” Malcolm Suber asked a reporter with The Advocate newspaper that night. Suber, an organizer with Take Em 'Down NOLA, had lobbied for the monuments to be removed in broad daylight, accompanied by a public celebration.

Why indeed?

Why whisk away celebrations of racism from America’s past from under American’s own noses, scraping them off the land in secrecy? Is it cowardly, as Suber said that night?

The city has cited “safety concerns.” City officials and contractors have been physically threatened over plans to take the monuments down. Pro-Confederacy protesters guarding the Jefferson Davis statue carried weapons. One Confederate-defending man at the Battle of Liberty Place reportedly told his comrades, ominously: “We’ll find out who they are.”

The violence against black people imbued in each Confederate symbol has become violence against anyone who would want to take them down. And it’s a threat that should be taken seriously.