Five Wonder Woman partnerships worth considering: Jessica Allen

Warner Bros. has joined forces with a nutrition bar called thinkThin to promote its upcoming Wonder Woman film. I know what you’re thinking: Sure, the studio has had marketing tie-ins with other superheroes on the payroll — Batman got chocolate strawberry cereal — but aligning the greatest heroine with an absurdly-named diet snack is outrageous and sexist. Not for me. This is the #thinspiration I need for bathing suit season. I say this is a chance for brands to make some money while simultaneously empowering women to lose weight and also aid them in just being better at being women.

1. Invisible airline seats

Delta and United have recently received a lot of flak for overselling their seats. Even though every airline does it, here’s their chance for redemption: market “invisible seats,” like the kind you’d find on Wonder Woman’s invisible jet. These seats exist only in your imagination. Instead of passengers being dragged off a flight or threatened with having their children taken away by social services, flight attendants can just point to their boarding pass and say, “You’re a superhero, too.”

2. Crystals

Superman’s nemesis is the mineral Kryptonite. I say Wonder Woman should have a mineral — no, make that a crystal — but it makes her stronger and wards off negative energy because women and Spencer Pratt love crystals. Wear Wonder Woman’s rose quartz, or maybe citrine, around your neck for health, wellness, and a clear head. Because you can’t fight the patriarchy if you’re thinking about what the hell you should cook for dinner. Don’t forget to breathe.

3. Saving shoes

Wonder Woman is an Amazon. The ancient Greeks used to depict Amazon battles on everything from pottery to architectural friezes, like the one on the Temple of Athena Nike on the Athenian Acropolis. Nike, are you listening? I’m thinking knee-high, shock-resistant sneakers that absorb the emotional pain of the gender pay gap.

4. Waxing kit

Those are extremely short star-spangled shorts, Wonder Woman. Three words: “bikini waxing kit.” One with no soothing after-lotions because no pain, no gain, as no woman has ever said after a wax but with Wonder Woman pictured on the box I bet it will sting less.

5. Wonderbread