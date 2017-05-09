Five Wonder Woman partnerships worth considering: Jessica Allen
This is a chance for brands to make some money while simultaneously empowering women to lose weight and also aid them in just being better at being women.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Warner Bros. has joined forces with a nutrition bar called thinkThin to promote its upcoming Wonder Woman film. I know what you’re thinking: Sure, the studio has had marketing tie-ins with other superheroes on the payroll — Batman got chocolate strawberry cereal — but aligning the greatest heroine with an absurdly-named diet snack is outrageous and sexist. Not for me. This is the #thinspiration I need for bathing suit season. I say this is a chance for brands to make some money while simultaneously empowering women to lose weight and also aid them in just being better at being women.
1. Invisible airline seats
Delta and United have recently received a lot of flak for overselling their seats. Even though every airline does it, here’s their chance for redemption: market “invisible seats,” like the kind you’d find on Wonder Woman’s invisible jet. These seats exist only in your imagination. Instead of passengers being dragged off a flight or threatened with having their children taken away by social services, flight attendants can just point to their boarding pass and say, “You’re a superhero, too.”
2. Crystals
Superman’s nemesis is the mineral Kryptonite. I say Wonder Woman should have a mineral — no, make that a crystal — but it makes her stronger and wards off negative energy because women and Spencer Pratt love crystals. Wear Wonder Woman’s rose quartz, or maybe citrine, around your neck for health, wellness, and a clear head. Because you can’t fight the patriarchy if you’re thinking about what the hell you should cook for dinner. Don’t forget to breathe.
3. Saving shoes
Wonder Woman is an Amazon. The ancient Greeks used to depict Amazon battles on everything from pottery to architectural friezes, like the one on the Temple of Athena Nike on the Athenian Acropolis. Nike, are you listening? I’m thinking knee-high, shock-resistant sneakers that absorb the emotional pain of the gender pay gap.
4. Waxing kit
Those are extremely short star-spangled shorts, Wonder Woman. Three words: “bikini waxing kit.” One with no soothing after-lotions because no pain, no gain, as no woman has ever said after a wax but with Wonder Woman pictured on the box I bet it will sting less.
5. Wonderbread
This one is almost too easy because “Wonder” is literally in their name already: Wonder Bread. All they have to do is introduce a gluten-free loaf because last time I checked, superheroes, especially the handful of female ones, don’t eat carbs.
-
Five Wonder Woman partnerships worth considering: Jessica AllenThis is a chance for brands to make some money while simultaneously empowering women to lose weight and also aid them in just being better at being women.
-
Confederate violence lives on in some who fight monuments removal: Rosemary Westwood
-
Opinion: Hey Rogers Place - give us our damn washrooms backSince the Oilers playoffs have started, it has been especially handy to have gal pal in lineups that were reportedly 30 minutes long.
-
Trump the president is very much Trump the campaigner: WestwoodThe president is keen to say whatever comes to mind, and reserve the right to reverse course anytime thereafter.
-
Ottawa falls behind on inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous womenThe inquiry seemed to make great political hay for Trudeau against the Harper Conservatives, but the issue has now dropped off of the radar.
-
Tasted: Starbucks creates Instagram-pic worthy Unicorn FrappuccinoSnap one up if you're looking for the next Instagram-worthy dessert.
-
VanRaes: Tory fix for ailing health care lacks hard numbersManitoba’s health care system is not perfect, but it’s not broken either, writes Shannon VanRaes
-
When you get one Trump, you get them all: WestwoodThe Trumps are conjoined like an octopus, with a patrichairacal head and a slew of second-generation tentacles.
-
Kimye needs a surrogate. Could it be you?If Kim Kardashian and Kanye West want a third baby, they may have to turn to a surrogate. Jessica Allen has some ideas about what the right candidate might be like.
-
NHL not going to Olympics, and the league has to wear it: ArthurHockey gets in the way of hockey, every chance it gets.
-
VanRaes: Osborne Villagers won't pay $1,400 for a micro-apartmentThe new Osborne Village Motor Inn will do irreparable damage to the character of the community, writes Shannon VanRaes.
-
From the U.S.: Rosemary Westwood on the Republican name gameThose on the right seem to think U.S. President Donald Trump is doing a good job.