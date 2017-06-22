In America, police power is about complete power: Westwood

This week in America, two separate juries acquitted police officers charged in the shooting deaths of black men.

In Minnesota last July, officer Jeronimo Yanez spent mere seconds talking to Philando Castile before opening fire and killing him. Castile’s girlfriend’s chilling video of the event tore across the internet.

Five hundred miles away and some weeks later, on an August day in Milwaukee, Dominique Heaggan-Brown shot and killed Sylville Smith while he lay on the ground with a gunshot wound.

This week, both Yanez and Heaggan-Brown walked free.

Impunity, again, is on the lips of many onlookers in America, and especially the victims’ families — outrage that a police officer, by definition, uniform and badge, seemingly can do no wrong. Even some conservative news outlets argue Yanez should have been convicted — that he clearly panicked and killed a man, and that doesn’t fall within an officer’s right to protect herself from “reasonable fear.” Yanez’s lawyer called his client’s actions “justified.”

The other side of “justified” is compliance. Watching the now-released police dashcam video of Castile’s death, it’s clear what Yanez was seeking in those bloody moments was complete control. Castile admitted to owning a gun — legally — and for Castile, it seemed, that was a variable too far. There was no other way to ensure Castile would follow his order not to reach for his gun, than to kill him. A dead man always complies.

The night after Heaggan-Brown killed Smith, he went to a bar in Milwaukee and, according to prosecutors, “bragged about being able to do whatever… without repercussions.” That night, he allegedly sexually assaulted a man, then dropped him off at a hospital the next morning. Heaggan-Brown was fired last year and is awaiting trial on sexual assault charges.

So: You can be like Castile, and do what a police officer tells you, but if he doesn’t believe you’re following orders — if he feels in any way out of control — you could be killed. You could be like Smith, or the man Heaggan-Brown allegedly sexually assaulted, and one way or another, a police officer will get his way. It is about complete power.

A recent investigation in the Huffington Post argues that families of police officers can be some of the most isolated and at-risk victims of domestic violence — from emotional and mental abuses to physical abuse. It describes the concept of “authoritarian spillover” — the idea that the dominant behaviour required in policing can infects other relationships in an officer’s life. A former officer called it “cop mode.” A handbook for police spouses described in the article warns its readers: “If he walks through the front door of your home with the same mind-set he has at work, his sense of entitlement to authority and control carries over to you.”

Of course not all police behave like Gods of small worlds, on or off the job. But acquitting police again and again of crimes — or in the case of domestic violence, the Huffington Post argues, never bringing charges to begin with — underlines one message: Unilateral police dominance, which goes well beyond impunity.