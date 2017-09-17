Provinces should follow Alberta's lead on addressing homelessness among LGBTQ2S youth

To address and end homelessness for queer and trans youth, governments across Canada should look to Alberta for a lesson.

LGBTQ2S youth are over-represented in Canadian shelters, making up as many as 40 per cent of the homeless youth population. The family conflict that can result from a young person coming out is a major contributing factor to youth homelessness. Once in the shelter system — a system that is meant to support all young people, regardless of what they look like or whom they love — queer and trans youth often report minimal support and high rates of homophobic and transphobic violence.

It has taken many years of advocacy and research for this issue to gain attention and support from key decision makers.

In 2015, Alberta became the first province to adopt a provincial strategy on LGBTQ2S youth homelessness. The strategy consists of six key recommendations, including housing programs and shelters and inclusive training and policies for organizations that serve young people across the province.

Alberta is leading the way once again.

Earlier this month, the provincial government announced new guidelines for shelters, following through on a key recommendation made by Alex Abramovich in a report prepared for the government: “Create provincial housing/shelter standards that focus on working with and meeting the needs of LGBTQ2S young people”.

The Ministry of Community and Social Services has listened to their community stakeholders and government partners and addressed their needs for a standardized model of support.

With the release of new housing and shelter guidelines focused on serving queer and trans youth, a first of its kind in Canada, the province has once again proven, with action, that Alberta’s most vulnerable will be supported.

The guidelines include the creation of housing options for these young people, including emergency shelters and transitional housing programs, and mandatory cultural competency training for organizations serving youth across Alberta.

One might think that a collection of words, structured in guidelines, may not influence change; however, we disagree. These guidelines are highly transferable, they can be applied across provinces and territories, and they should serve as a template for the whole country.

There is still much work to do to appropriately respond to LGBTQ2S youth homelessness nationally. All provincial and territorial governments should be actively working towards targeted responses.

We must work together, in our local communities, and across provinces to prevent and end LGBTQ2S youth homelessness. We can do this.