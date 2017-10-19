Denouncing the seal hunt is a scapegoat for larger issues in our food system: Kanji

A petition denouncing a small Indigenous-owned restaurant in Toronto, Ku-kum Kitchen, for serving seal meat has garnered more than 5,000 signatures, from outraged individuals around the world.

The comments attached to several of the signatures are revealing.

Some denounced seal as a singularly reprehensible source of meat — as if the production of other kinds of meat in Canada through factory farming does not involve atrocious amounts of animal suffering: “I am not a vegan or a vegetarian myself but I believe that some animals should not be eaten”; “Seals are not an animal that should be used as a delicacy. Chickens and cows? Okay fine.”

Others drew comparisons to culinary habits attributed to other denigrated non-European cultures: “I’m Canadian and I’m disgusted by this. We are supposed to be compassionate but we’re no better then Asians (who) eat anything that moves.”

Many described the seal hunt as a “barbarism”: “It’s barbaric. We are supposed to be a civilized nation”; “The seal hunt is barbaric and out-dated … Please join us in the 21st century”; “Don’t want colonisation, then don’t do this.”

It is ironic that the protest against Ku-kum Kitchen took off during Thanksgiving weekend: an occasion when Canadians gorged on almost three million turkeys, many of which lived lives filled with pain and abuse before being turned into the centrepiece of a Thanksgiving feast. (In contrast, around 70,000 seals were killed in the commercial seal harvest during the whole of 2016.)

Turkeys routinely have the ends of their toes and beaks removed without anesthetic, even though a turkey’s beak contains more nerve endings than a human fingertip. They can be transported for up to 36 hours in blistering heat or freezing cold, without any food, water, or rest. Countless arrive dead, injured, or traumatized at the slaughterhouse, where they are shackled upside-down by their feet before having their heads dragged through an electrified vat of water. Many are improperly stunned before slaughter, and end up being scalded alive.

The torturous treatment that turkeys experience is not exceptional. More than 770 million farm animals were killed for food in Canada last year, the majority after lives spent confined in conditions of acute misery in factory farms.

For example, sows spend almost their entire lifetimes locked in gestation crates too small for them to turn around, their gums bleeding from gnawing on the metal crate bars — a practice that will not be phased out in Canada until 2024.

Ninety per cent of egg-laying hens in Canada are kept crammed together in battery cages, trapped in filthy spaces too tiny to walk or spread their wings; their beaks are cut to prevent them pecking each other to death. Male chicks, useless for egg production, are gassed or ground up alive.

According to Mercy for Animals, Canada’s largest restaurant conglomerate, Cara Foods — which owns brands like Harvey’s, Swiss Chalet, and Milestones — lacks a policy adequate to prevent “the worst forms of animal abuse in Cara’s supply chain.”

The anti-Ku-kum campaign also coincided with the weekend when many in the United States celebrated Christopher Columbus’s pseudo-discovery of the “New World:” an event that inaugurated the decimation of the land’s Indigenous inhabitants, as well as the devastation of its ecosystems.

This coincidence of timing emblemizes a deep hypocrisy: the animal-eating of Indigenous peoples is singled out for exceptional stigmatization, while the far more extensive and abusive industrial slaughter of animals by their colonizers continues apace.

The attack on the commercial seal hunt immiserates Inuit families who depend on selling seal meat and fur — as powerfully depicted in the recently released documentary Angry Inuk.

This further entrenches poverty and food insecurity in the North, where a box of Cheerios can cost $13 and a cabbage $27, and where 15 per cent of kids have nothing to eat at least one day of the year. When the European Union imposed a ban on certain sealskins in 1983, the income of Inuit hunters in some communities plummeted from $54,000 to $1,000, while suicide rates skyrocketed.

The crusade against sealing also threatens negative side-effects for other forms of animal life: by increasing Inuit reliance on imported, factory-farmed animal products; and by intensifying the pressure on impoverished Inuit communities to consent to energy projects, like seismic blasting, that harm ocean animals.