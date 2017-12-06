Who would — and wouldn't — make the perfect Blue Jays' owner

If you play your cards right, the Toronto Blue Jays could be yours.

Rogers is considering selling the franchise to free up capital for other investments, chief financial officer Tony Staffieri said Tuesday.

It can’t be easy trying to find a buyer for an organization valued at $1.3 billion, so we did some of the work for them. Here are the good, bad and ugly candidates:

NO THANKS

Jeffrey Loria

No.

You could almost hear the collective sigh of relief from Miami when Jeffrey Loria sold the Marlins to all-time great Derek Jeter in August.

There are two things Blue Jays fans love: winning and a healthy payroll. Loria has been called one of the worst owners in sports by Rolling Stone, and got lots of hate in Canada for driving the Montreal Expos into the ground.

Alex Rodriguez

He was a thorn in the Blue Jays’ side for over a decade, but if Jeter bought a team, why can’t A-Rod?

Well, the fans hate him. Remember that time he yelled “HA” behind Blue Jays fielders, distracting them from making a play? Besides that, all he’s done is use steroids, hang pictures of himself as a centaur above his bed and play for the Yankees.

Can we invite J-Lo without him?

YES PLEASE!

Celine Dion

You aren’t really Canadian if you oppose this move.

What would it mean for the Blue Jays if one of the most iconic Canadians were running ‘Canada’s team?’ Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z, Usher and Jon Bon Jovi have all jumped on the sports-franchise-owning train.

She’s never let us down before, so Celine deserves a chance. That’s the way it is.

Jose Bautista

While the likelihood of this scenario is about zero per cent, how fun would it be if Jose Bautista owned the Jays?

His first order of business would likely be to give himself a hefty contract and jump right back into right field. But in a strange way, wouldn’t Bautista be the perfect team owner?

He’s spent the last 10 years in the city, is one of the more business-driven professional baseball players in the league and most of all, he doesn’t care what anyone else thinks. He’s…perfect.

POTENTIAL CANDIDATES

Joseph Tsai

Joe Tsai has been on a sports franchise-purchasing binge in recent months.

The Taiwanese-Canadian businessman purchased a 49 per cent stake in the $2.3 billion Brooklyn Nets in October. He also bought the National Lacrosse League's expansion team in San Diego in August.

Seeing as how baseball is the most popular sport in Taiwan, the Blue Jays seem like a desirable fit for Tsai, who is also the co-founder of Alibaba Group.

Joey Saputo

He brought a soccer team to the city of Montreal, but could Joey Saputo be a fit in the baseball world?

Many baseball fans once wished the Montreal Impact owner had invested in bringing the Expos back to Quebec instead. Taking over for the Toronto Blue Jays organization would be a whole lot easier.

In 2009, he showed he is willing to venture into other sports when he made a bid to acquire the Montreal Canadiens with Stephen Bronfman. Bronfman’s father once owned the Expos, making him an intriguing business partner.

WISHFUL THINKING

The City

If you multiply 3 million people by $500, it equals enough money to buy the Toronto Blue Jays.

Some fans have taken to social media to let whoever will listen know they are willing to chip in and become part owners.

It’s a platform that works for the NFL’s Green Bay Packers, the league’s only publicly owned franchise, where more than 360,000 people own more than 5 million shares.

So, by a show of hands, who wants to re-sign Josh Donaldson?

Drake

Could the Blue Jays lure away the Toronto Raptors’ global ambassador?

Drake loves to leave his stamp on the city. He already owns a members-only club and is rumoured to be opening a restaurant in the Financial District. What says ‘I love Toronto’ more than owning an entire professional baseball organization?