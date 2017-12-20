Rosemary Westwood: Trump calls his new tax plan a gift — fake news?

Donald Trump will end his first year as president of the United States keeping a major promise to change the tax code and dole out tax cuts — predicted by many economists to most dramatically benefit the wealthy and corporations. Or as Trump often refers to it: “one of the great Christmas gifts” Americans have “ever gotten.” (So much for that crock pot.)

And yet Trump will also end the year as the most unpopular president in recent history.

Taking the president at his word, reporters asked White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Tuesday why Trump’s best-ever present, which passed through Congress on Wednesday, isn’t making him more loved, a la Santa Claus.

Trump’s 41 per cent approval rating at the end of 2017 is the lowest of any modern president after year one, according to NBC. The network also found only 24 per cent of Americans think the tax bill is a good idea.

To reporters, Sanders had a single entity to blame for her boss’ bad reviews: “90 per cent of the coverage is negative about this president,” she replied, quoting a statistic recently popularized on Fox News’ Fox and Friends. Essentially, she said, it’s all the media’s fault.

Given that Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by nearly three million people, being widely-loved has never really been his strongest suit. On Inauguration Day, he’d already set another infamous record as “the first elected president in Gallup's polling history to receive an initial job approval rating below the majority level,” Gallup reported, at 45 per cent.

If media coverage — and not policy — were responsible for Trump’s pre-epiphany-Scrooge-like reputation, you might expect to see his downward approval trend bucked by those who watch Fox News, the network that’s been broadcasting allegations of an FBI coup and even assassination plot against Trump in the last week, and which Trump consistently deems the only fair national news organization.

But a Suffolk University poll released last week found that Trump’s approval has plummeted since June among viewers who trust Fox News, from near 90 per cent to below 60 per cent. He simultaneously gained in disapproval.

Despite it all, Republicans overall are keeping the faith: 80 per cent approve of him, the Suffolk poll found, and various polls show Republican support for the tax bill between 59 per cent and 72 per cent.

Trump, in turn, has kept the faith with them. In a slew of judicial appointments, in immigration actions and especially in the tax bill, he has followed through on pledges asked for by Republicans, and Republicans only.

You can't quite blame the media that the rest of Americans aren’t thankful for “gifts” they never wanted.