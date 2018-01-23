Robyn Maynard: Do Black migrants' lives matter at the border?

This month, a delegation of Black Lives Matter (BLM) Toronto members and lawyer Saron Gebresellassi visited the U.S.-Canada border at Lacolle, Que., with the goal of offering legal support for the mostly Haitian asylum-seekers at the crossing.

According to BLM’s social media, they witnessed “whole families being detained and denied their Charter right to speak to legal counsel.”

This mistreatment, of course, makes up only one small part of the broader injustice faced by migrants crossing from the United States into Canada. Indeed, many face increasingly virulent racism in Trump’s America, as well as arrest at the Canadian border.

While most will be released after a brief period of detention, they are very likely to be removed at a later date; the rejection rate of Haitian refugees in 2017 was 90 per cent as of November.

According to the Canadian government, 2017 was a record year for intercepted crossings on land borders. But what is too frequently ignored in these discussions is that, in line with global trends, it is Black asylum claimants who are disproportionately being displaced, and subsequently arrested, detained, and fingerprinted at these unofficial crossing points. Because of this, it’s Black migrants who will, barring a major policy shift, likely be disproportionately subjected to mass deportations.

While sorted by nationality and not by race, numbers released by the Immigration and Refugee Board in November 2017 reveal that of 14,467 migrants who crossed the U.S.-Canada border irregularly by November 2017, 9,274 were from majority-Black countries — a rate of nearly 65 per cent.

The largest proportion of these were Haitians (6,304), followed by Nigerians (1,911), as well as Eritreans, Dijiboutians and others. The Canadian Council for Refugees has argued that since its passage into law in 2004, the Safe Third Country Agreement has endangered migrants trying to enter Canada from the United States: If they do not cross by “irregular” means they will be immediately returned.

This danger is real: in the winter of 2017, Mavis Otuteye, a 57-year-old Ghanaian grandmother, died of frostbite in a ditch while trying to cross the border near Emerson, Man. In the same area, Seidu Mohammed and Razak Iyal, two Ghanaian men fleeing persecution in their home country, both almost died en route to Canada. Both men lost all of their fingers due to frostbite, and Mohammed also lost both thumbs and parts of his ears. While they were both eventually recognized as refugees, each now lives with permanent disfigurement.

The injustices happening, even as we speak, at the U.S.-Canada border, cannot be understood outside of Canada’s broader history of anti-Black border regulations as well as Black resistance to these regulations.

In 1911, at the same border where Black migrants have so recently lost life and limbs to frostbite, Black Oklahomans fleeing KKK violence in the United States crossed the border only to suffer abusive treatment by border agents and racism from political leaders and civilians alike. Nonetheless, they organized and fought against significant public and state hostility.

In the 1950s, Black communities protested discriminatory policies directed at Caribbean migrants, with some success. As late as the 1970s, as the Canadian government outwardly embraced state multiculturalism, nearly 1,500 Haitians, fleeing repression, imprisonment, or even death under the Canadian-supported dictatorships of “Papa Doc” and “Baby Doc” Duvalier, were targeted for mass deportation by the Canadian government. As a result of massive community organizing, they succeeded in staying about half of the deportations.

In an era where the so-called “migrant crisis” is disproportionately borne by Black migrants worldwide, it is clear that this generation of Black activism will not only need to respond to a racist criminal justice system, but will also struggle for Black lives to matter at the border.