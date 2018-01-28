Tiffany Gooch: A new set of rules needed for reporting and preventing sexual abuse in politics

This was a big week in Canadian politics. As allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct emerged in news reports we saw two provincial party leaders and a federal cabinet minister resign at rapid speed.

A debate quickly unfolded about what type of behaviour is acceptable from political leaders and the process through which allegations should be investigated.

We need to remember that this isn’t simply about plucking a few bad apples. This is a conversation about transforming a culture in political organization designed to protect those in power, and silence those without it.

The women who are choosing to come forward publicly are disrupting a power structure that needs disruption. They are brave and should be believed and supported while investigations take place.

When we discuss sexual harassment and assault prevention supports in politics we also need to consider the grey areas:

The unelected power broker who glides untouched through political spheres preying on young volunteers at fundraisers, conferences, and events.

The long-time senior staffer who often makes offensive jokes and comments that everyone tolerates and has grown to ignore.

The junior staffer who gives unwanted sexual attention to volunteers or stakeholders unnoticed and unchecked.

The spaces through which political operatives and volunteers navigate are intertwined. Each political institution aims to claim ownership only over their own jurisdiction, and this does a disservice to the staff and volunteers involved.

We need streamlined processes and better clarity in the supports offered to victims of harassment and assault in political spheres that close these gaps.

An added layer here is the complexity of political relationships. In weighing the decision to report sexual harassment it can be a struggle to know who to trust and whether they will react in your best interest.

People get involved in politics for many reasons, there are many passionate political staff and volunteers who have entered the political arena excited to make meaningful change. It is a devastating experience to enter this space and face mistreatment while trying to carry out important work.

I think often of the positive contributions to Canadians that are lost as women and men chose to leave politics because it was too painful to see their abuser carry on without repercussion.

The silencing comes in many flavours. In some cases it is as simple as friends downplaying the severity of the harassment. In others, it’s mentors telling you to toughen up if you want to make it in politics.

The game is changing and we need to set new rules.

I am particularly interested in the intergenerational aspect of this discussion as it unfolds. Older women, who have needed to navigate these spaces for years without the supports we are currently contemplating, are powerful allies in the success of this shift.

This is a discussion that requires careful and earnest consultation, consultation that very few established political institutions have been successful at carrying out.

As the 2018 provincial and municipal campaign seasons kick off, there should be well-consulted central and local campaign policies and procedures that are ingrained in the operations of all parties.

Candidates, managers, staff, and volunteers alike have a responsibility to ensure campaign offices and events are safe spaces for everyone involved.

As volunteers join campaigns their training should include these policies. For those who choose to report, processes should be clear and points of contact should be approachable and compassionate.

An organization to watch in the coming months is the Young Women’s Leadership Network led by Arezoo Najibzadeh and Yasmin Rajabi. In the absence of co-ordinated multi-partisan, and even non-partisan leadership and action on the issue, they are currently preparing a sexual violence support kit for political campaigns.

In the process of supporting those who are particularly vulnerable to sexual and gender-based violence, the Young Women’s Leadership Network intends to consult with survivors, community groups, and experts to ensure plans are reflective of the variety of experiences faced by young women in politics.

This is difficult and exhausting work. I commend these young women for refusing to accept the status quo and dedicating their attention and energy to making this fundamental shift in Canadian political culture.

I hope that with this momentum we will see more women, particularly young women and women of colour, bringing their talents to Canadian politics at all levels, and I hope we will all see it as our job to help facilitate safer spaces.