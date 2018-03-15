Rosemary Westwood: An 8-year-old child, and others, demand to be heard on gun violence

Clinton Robertburks, who is eight, is a little man of few but pointed words. Standing in his schoolyard a few minutes before the 10 a.m. start of the National School Walkout on Wednesday (observed by more than 3,000 schools across the U.S. condemning gun violence), he said he agreed to talk to people like me — reporters — “because this is a very important day.”

“Why?” I asked.

“Because we want to honour the students that had got shot and killed in Florida, and we want to make sure it’s never gonna be us.”

Robertburks didn’t fidget, like small children often do when asked to stand still. His expression — firm and somber, if a child’s face can be firm and somber — hardly shifted as we talked. He attends Homer A. Plessy Community School in the heart of New Orleans’ French Quarter, and he saw TV news of the Parkland, Florida shooting one month ago.

“I was so shocked,” he said, and I asked what shocked him. “That they would let a kid — a young adult — buy a rifle.”

The gun debate — headline news for weeks after a former student killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February — has fallen off the national radar in the U.S.. Or had fallen, until students gathered by the hundreds of thousands to protest school shootings and gun violence.

Travontay Wicks, a 17-year-old senior at the Central City campus of Net Charter High School, organized her school’s walkout to call for measures that would make it harder to get a gun, like raising the legal age to buy one (it’s currently 18) or increasing the difficulty of purchasing guns in general, though she also worried there may already be too many guns in America, maybe it was too late.

“School is expected to be a safe environment, but we feel danger,” she told me. “We shouldn’t have to have in the back of our minds that at any given moment somebody can come into the school and shoot the school up.”

Wicks said she was torn between feeling good about the students and community members who showed up to the walkout, and disbelief at the need for one. “As I was speaking I almost got emotional,” she told me, “because it’s something that we shouldn’t have to do to get attention in society.”

What attention the students will receive is a question.

Tobias Spencer, a 12 year old at Homer A. Plessy elementary who gave a speech during the walkout (“enough violence for one country!”), said he wasn’t sure the White House would be listening.

“Our president thinks he’s better than the rest of the administration. And his way of social…” Spencer paused. “He doesn’t listen much.”

“The president doesn’t listen on social media?” I clarified.

“Unless he’s the one who’s speaking.”

Still, Spencer said he felt “upbeat, since we all get to share feelings about this.”

The news of Parkland “tore me to pieces,” he told me. He was “already gloomy enough on Valentine’s Day, and when I just heard that, I couldn’t stand it.”

Most kids Jovan McQueen knows were very scared to come to school, and so was McQueen. “You just fear being shot one day,” the 12-year-old classmate said. He made a sign that read “Enough is enough.”

“Children don’t have a lot of chances of having this, like a national walkout like today,” McQueen added. He wanted to take the chance to speak.

“It’s a deep and dramatic topic, but I feel like kids should not be hidden from it,” his classmate, Muse Macchione, 11, told me. “I don’t think you should scare children with it, but I feel like you” — meaning kids — “should be informed.”

New Orleans children, living as they do in a city with extremely high gun violence, probably can’t avoid that. Eight-year-old Clinton Robertburks said he feels only “a little” safe in his own city.

When I asked what he wants people to learn, he said, “Tell kids do not have a gun, and do not buy a gun.” When I asked if he thought the walkout would make a difference, he said, “A little.” And when I asked if he wanted to say anything else about how he feels, he said, firmly, “I’m feeling very, very sad.”

During the walkout, the elementary students bowed their heads for a moment of silence after the names of Parkland’s 17 dead were read aloud. They sang “This Land is Your Land” and when their teacher shouted, “Who has the power?” the kids chanted back, “Children have the power!”

“I’m still happy this country has very good political freedom,” 12-year-old Spencer said.