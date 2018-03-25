Rosemary Westwood: Perhaps Trump is zeroing in on something — controlling his image

Sunday night — if all goes as advertised — will be a doozy.

Stormy Daniels, the porn actress, has given CBS’s 60 Minutes an in-depth interview on her alleged affair with President Donald Trump 12 years ago, soon after the birth of his youngest son, Baron.

Daniels is suing Trump in an attempt to nullify a non-disclosure agreement about the alleged affair. And regardless of that legal battle, CBS has promised it will run the interview in the influential Sunday night slot.

Trump has long been presumed to have a teflon exterior, to sit upon a do-no-wrong pedestal in the eyes of his supporters, especially when it comes to his personal conduct. Allegations of shady business dealings don’t bother them. Bullying? No biggy. Bragging about grabbing women’s genitals, likewise. Allegations of extra-marital affairs should, going by history, slide right off his shoulder pads.

But Daniels isn’t the only woman with claims to make about Trump. The former Playboy model Karen McDougal will likely have spoken to CNN by the time you read this, and she’s filed suit against American Media Inc. to break a non-disclosure agreement signed with the owners of The National Enquirer that forbids her from sharing her own alleged Trump affair story.

Then there’s Summer Zervos, a former Apprentice contestant, who’s suing Trump for defamation for comments he made about her after she accused him of sexual assault — a suit that a New York judge ruled this week can proceed.

Trump, who’s talked about his affinity for “the women,” clearly does not believe in the myth he’s unimpugnable when it comes to their claims. His lawyers are aggressively fighting Daniels, arguing her breach of contract already amounts to a whopping $20 million in penalties, and they failed this week have Zervos’s lawsuit thrown out. Trump and his legal team have stayed away from the McDougal fight thus far, but that could change after her primetime interview.

It’s not exactly clear how bad it would really be for Trump if he were to be found to have had extramarital affairs. Evangelicals, a key constituency, have already given him a “baby Christian” label, meaning he’s expected to be imperfect, and thus forgivable. The affairs also allegedly happened years ago, before he took office. Sure, he may have tried to keep them from becoming public, but that might not seem like a high crime to a Republican crowd that has acquiesced to so much other unusual presidential behaviour.

Some speculate the defamation lawsuit is the big worry, since Trump could be compelled to answer questions under oath, and potentially damaging questions, under oath.

There’s also the suggestion from recent polls that Trump is losing ground among white women and even non-college educated white women — a demographic that helped him win — and that could be bad news for Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections.

Perhaps, though, Trump is zeroing in on something else: Controlling his image.

Another woman who he’s allegedly not getting along with well right now is his wife, the glamorous and beautiful Melania. Being married to her during the campaign gave the squinting septuagenarian with an unruly comb-over an aura of vitality, an impression of virility and desirability. She is important to the image of masculinity he portrays.