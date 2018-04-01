Rosie DiManno: Leafs’ loss to Jets reveals state of national affairs

It had all the hallmarks of a signature game, a statement game, even a legacy game.

Between two teams who last saw each other across a sheet of ice 165 days ago.

Season opener, Oct. 4, 2017, and the Leafs laid a 7-2 wrecking ball on the Jets in Winnipeg.

So there was that. A grudge on one side, a snort on the other.

And there was this: The only two Canadian teams that will play on into the post-season with no way of confronting each other again unless both survive through to the Stanley Cup final. Canadiana dreaming …

Also this: Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine, head-to-head sizzling rookies last year. Wizened sophs at the Air Canada Centre Saturday night, shot-to-shot, playmaker-to-playmaker, piston-to-piston.

Enough drama for you? In the end notes of a regular season campaign where the outcome meant nothing tactically to Toronto; somewhat more for the Jets, jousting with Vegas for home-ice advantage in the Western Conference.

And, must say, a quite loud Jets booster presence in the Bay Street barn.

As signature games go, it had a nice cursive flourish, with some hard-nosed exclamation marks spiking here and there. Kind of like a !!! Twitter-fest.

A “test,” all the players had agreed — of mettle, playoff preparedness and jam. Not that Toronto failed, in a D-minus dunce way. But they did lose 3-1.

“They’re a good team,” said Morgan Rielly, in the quick thereafter scrum-quote, following the robustly physical affair. “They’re big. They skate well. A good game for the most part. Two big teams that play to their structure. There’s obviously some things that we’d like to do better.

“But no excuses.”

Plenty of flair from the opening faceoff, though raggedy around the edges by the end of a scoreless first. Good looks though, with William Nylander ringing one off the post early, Ron Hainsey taking a high stick to the mug — and aggressively trying to wring out a drop of blood from his owie — Laine missing on his first one-timer opportunity from the top of the circle, his on-ice ’hood, and, wincingly, Travis Dermott blocking a shot with the soft spot of his ankle. Had to be helped to the bench and slammed the door in obvious frustration when he got there. The kid D-man never came back, “lower body injury.”

Ten shots apiece through 20 minutes, 10 saves apiece for Curtis McElhinney — including a trio of Venus flytrap glove snatches — and Connor Hellebuyck, of the second-most league wins now (41), just ahead of Freddie Andersen, who took a bench seat on the rear end of Toronto’s final back-to-back set. Twenty-nine shots apiece through 60.

These are two almost eerily evenly matched teams, equally speedy and mirror-skilled, stacked with scoring prowess and likewise youthful, each with half of their roster under the age of 25, so they should be doing this for a while, going mano-a-mano, if sadly meeting so infrequently on the cross-conference calendar. Three 30-goal scorers on the Leafs — James van Riemsdyk, Nazem Kadri, Matthews — as the sun sets on the regular season; only one Club 30 member on the Jets, but Laine, at 43, trails only Alex Ovechkin in the NHL for popping goals props.

And, oh, nearly forgot — Blake Wheeler tied with Philadelphia’s Claude Giroux for most assists, 66. Make that 67, now.

A whole lot of hockey water under the bridge since curtain-up last October, a month in which (in case your memory is on the senility decline) Laine was struggling under the expectations of replication his year-one gaudiness and Mitch Marner was struggling under the sternness of coach Mike Babcock, two goals through 25 games and demotion to the fourth line. Well look at them both now, Mariner STP-juicing the Leafs with 47 assists and Laine bidding for 50 goals, albeit kept off the scoreboard Saturday night.

The Jets had recently embarked on a four-game road swing that took them through Chicago on Thursday, where 36-year-old emergency netminder Scott Foster — accountant by day, beer league goalie by night — blanked them over the closing 14 minutes of a 6-2 Blackhawks win that now takes its place in the legendary annals of the sport. Chafing from that and obviously with some Leaf-atoning on their minds too, but running on a four-game losing slump on the road. Meanwhile Leafs were gunning for a 15th win in their last 16 home games.

Toronto struck first, on the power play, just 2:02 into the second, on a lovely tic-tac-toe episode, perfect pass from Jake Gardiner just inside the blue line to Matthews in the left circle to Patrick Marleau with a chipping redirect from the edge of the crease.

But suddenly the Leafs slackened on speed, no longer executing quick passes out of the zone.

It was an innocent seeming play, however, that tied the score, Josh Morrissey’s shot straight in from the right point. Soon thereafter the Leafs may also have been overly preoccupied with an admittedly disturbing bushwhacking of McElhinney. After a save on Wheeler, McElhinney was practically dragged out of the net by Mark Scheifele, knee to the head to boot, leaving the goalie ominously still on the ice for a few seconds. Goaltender interference, surely? Goaltender interference not, as Rielly rolled his eyes in disgust.

“The explanation was that he thought that Haines pushed him in,” said Rielly. “I didn’t have a good look. But whenever you goalie goes down, you want a call basically.’’ Adding, not even grudgingly: “The refs have done a good job. Everyone’s on them about it, but they’ve got to stick to their guns.”

Bang-bang. Next shift, McElhinney clearing his head and back between the pipes, Gardiner waited, oh, about five seconds before he pasted Scheifele into the boards. And rightly so, it says here. But with Gardiner deposited in the penalty box for cross-checking, the league’s fourth-best power play got down to business. With every Leaf warily eying Laine, Dustin Byfuglien snapped a shot from the point that went through four bodies without touching anything except for the back of the net.

“I just was making a play and he went down pretty hard,” said Gardiner, innocently fingering a forehead curl. “And they called a penalty. And they ended up scoring on it.”

A confused cluster around McElhinney resulted in a broken-play 3-1 goal, off a circling pass out front — around Rielly and Roman Polak — to Andrew Copp, who didn’t miss on the short side. Third straight and unanswered goal for Winnipeg.

Hardly a sniff at drawing even in the third period, albeit more energized than the mid-period sag and despite a furious effort with McElhinney pulled.

At least all those Winnipeg huggers left the joint happy.