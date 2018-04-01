Jessica Scott-Reid: Drake has ditched meat, but could do more for the animals

It was a quick and casual remark made while playing video games, in a conversation about preferred pizza toppings, a statement that might normally go unnoticed, had it not been made by Drake, and not been on the topic of no longer eating meat.

The cultural influence of the Canadian mega star is undeniable. But even though Drake appears to have removed meat from his menu — adding him to the growing list of what Forbes recently described as the “millennials driving the worldwide shift away from meat” — there is more Drake can do to be a hero for animals.

It was earlier this month, while chatting with gamer Ninja via the online game streaming platform Twitch, that Drake inadvertently announced to the world he’d given up eating animals. Munching on pizza, the recording artist stated he preferred pineapple as a topping.

Days prior, Drake also hinted on Instagram that he may be vegan, leaving many to wonder if that pizza was also dairy-free.

Because across much of the animal rights world today, vegetarianism — meaning a diet without meat but still including animal products such as dairy and eggs — is not much of a thing anymore. Denouncing meat but continuing to support the notably cruel dairy and egg industries is to some hypocritical, and to many just incomplete.

Vegetarianism is now often considered a stepping-stone on the journey toward veganism, which is by definition, “a way of living which seeks to exclude, as far as is possible and practicable, all forms of exploitation of, and cruelty to, animals for food, clothing or any other purpose.”

That’s why major animal rights groups have publicly applauded Drake’s effort to give up eating animals, but also questioned his association with outerwear brand Canada Goose, notorious for its coyote fur-trimmed hoods.

Drake’s fashion label October’s Very Own (OVO) has been in partnership with Canada Goose for several years, producing items made with leather, fur and down.

Animal activists have been protesting Canada Goose for years, in-part for its use of fur from coyotes caught in leg hold traps, which is standard practice under the (misnomer) Agreement of International Humane Trapping Standards that the company boasts about in its fur and down policy.

The practice permits coyotes to be trapped by the leg, leaving them indefensible against other animals and in a state of panic and pain, often leading to leg injuries or even limbs being chewed off.

Recognizing the cruelty associated with the fur industry, major fashion designers, including Versace, Gucci and DKNY, have announced they will no longer use the material.

Stars like Drake hold incredible power to inspire change. Recently, fellow musician Beyoncé announced via Instagram that she was going vegan and invited her 122 million Instagram followers to do the same.

Commenters in the tens of thousands praised the move, with many vowing to follow suit. Drake could have a similar impact by dissolving his relationship with Canada Goose and publicly declaring his true love for pineapple pizza — hold the cheese.