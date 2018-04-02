Vinay Menon: Smears against Meghan Markle in book make her critics look bad, not her

Right on schedule, the Meghan Markle backlash is upon us.

After months of coverage that was either anodyne or treacly — Meghan and Prince Harry are truly in love! Meghan is a sweetheart! Meghan is a fashion icon! Meghan has the best smile! Meghan cares deeply about the world! Meghan is beloved by all creatures great and small! — the tone shifted dramatically this weekend.

Now Markle finds herself in a downpour of unflattering innuendo.

Excerpts from an upcoming biography by Andrew Morton, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, was the source material the media needed to take a short reprieve from detailing lavish plans for next month’s royal wedding to speculate about the bride’s character, motivation and dark ambitions.

Here are 10 highlights (or lowlights) from the new book:

1. When Markle’s first marriage to Trevor Engelson ended in 2013, after just two years, he was blindsided. Morton says her decision came “out of the blue,” and left Engelson feeling like “he was a piece of something stuck to the bottom of her shoe.”

2. Upon deciding to divorce, Markle mailed her engagement and wedding rings to Engelson rather than travel from Toronto to L.A., where they shared a home.

3. While starring in Suits and living in Toronto, Markle became “her own woman now, earning a steady income, making new friends on set and off, no longer dependent on her husband’s connections.”

4. As Morton notes, Engelson wasn’t the only one who detected a “change” in Markle during this period: “She no longer had the time for friends she had known for years, cancelling lunches at short notice or expecting them to rework their own schedules to accommodate the busy life of the rising star.”

5. At one point, she could command $20,000 per appearance …

6. … but she drove her Vitamix blender to Toronto instead of buying a new one.

7. Scarlett Johansson was a preschool classmate.

8. Markle changed her makeup and hairstyle and ate too much fast food in college.

9. She used to idolize Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana.

10. She may or may not have dated an NHL player years ago.

So the sketchy portrait that emerges from these dotted-line excerpts, as reflected in the language contained in several reports this Easter weekend, is that Markle is “ruthless,” “callous” and “calculating.” She is a “social climber” of great cunning.

She fantasized about becoming “Princess Diana 2.0” and then plotted to infiltrate the royal family during that first blind date with Harry. She will stop at nothing to get ahead, even if that means leaving others behind. Who knows what she is capable of doing after she marries Harry?

Steal the Queen’s jewels? Seduce and blackmail Prince Andrew?

Watch out, royal family, because Meghan is in this for herself.

To which I must simply ask: How is this not a shining example of sexism?

If Harry had been the one who ended a marriage after two years, he’d be getting slapped on the back and praised for acting decisively. He just had to end the relationship, everyone would say while nodding. He was unhappy and good on him for escaping before this domestic misery disfigured his public persona.

But when Markle exhibits actions that could easily be seen as proof she is merely a strong young woman who earned her own success in a cutthroat world and then felt empowered to grow, Fleet Street reacts like she just flashed her underwear at the guards outside Buckingham Palace. The papers reflexively cleave to a narrative that paints her as an interloper and a hussy motivated by fame and power.

Is it not perfectly reasonable to expect anyone — male or female — to change after they start living in a new city and begin working in a wildly demanding industry, miles away from their spouse? If Markle really were a gold-digger, wouldn’t she have tried to keep her diamond rings instead of sending them back? If she was really was such a heartless materialist, how could she get attached to an old blender?

I’m sorry, that’s not a damning anecdote — it’s endearing.

As for the rest of it: much ado about nothing.

Long before her tragic death, Princess Diana understood the double standards that often shaped media coverage of the royal family. More often than not, the men got a pass and the women were scrutinized from a starting point that assumed they were acting in bad faith, they were up to something no good.