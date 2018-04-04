Emma Teitel: Decision to withdraw from Pride parade shows Toronto police are finally listening

“There’s a serial killer in the gay village.”

I didn’t hear this statement for the first time on TV and I didn’t read it in this newspaper. I heard it spoken aloud by friends and acquaintances in the village itself long before accused serial killer Bruce McArthur was arrested and charged with murdering six men; long before the Toronto police alleged what many in the city’s LGBTQ community — my own peers included — suspected for years. I didn’t believe it because I didn’t want to — because who wants to believe there is a serial killer stalking a neighbourhood they frequent after dark? Also, being an affluent white woman who watches Law and Order SVU on a regular basis, I had a foolishly sunny attitude about police detectives — one borne from seeing them solve crimes in 50 minutes or less on TV, all the while treating the vulnerable characters in their midst with kindness and respect. (I swear to God, racism aside, the main reason so many white people jump at any opportunity to defend police against charges of injustice is because they can’t imagine their favourite TV cops — often the only cops they encounter — behaving irresponsibly).

Unfortunately, Detective Olivia Benson is not a real person. But Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders is. And he not only dismissed ideas about a serial killer stalking the village; Saunders appeared to suggest in the media in February that the LGBTQ community was unhelpful to police during its missing-persons investigation (a very strange thing to hear when you belong to that community and have listened to people within it speak of literally nothing else for months).

“We knew that people were missing and we knew we didn’t have the right answers,” Saunders told the Globe and Mail. “But nobody was coming to us with anything.” This statement inspired an image of the chief sitting in his office, diddling his thumbs by a telephone, waiting for gay men to call him with hot tips about a killer on the loose.

His remarks, in other words, did not inspire confidence in our city’s authorities.

But this week they did. Saunders has made headlines again not for saying the wrong thing but for doing the right thing. It turns out there may be a silver lining to all of this tragedy and mistrust. News emerged on Tuesday that Toronto police have withdrawn their application to march in uniform in the 2018 Toronto Pride parade.

You may recall that the force was prohibited from marching in uniform in last year’s parade as the result of a Black Lives Matter protest the previous summer. The police had hoped to get approval to rejoin the celebration this coming June, a prospect many LGBTQ organizations strongly disapproved of in light of recent events. On Monday Pride Toronto released a joint statement with various groups including the 519 community centre, the Alliance for South Asian AIDS Prevention, and the Black Coalition for AIDS Prevention, requesting that Toronto police “withdraw their application to march.” The frayed relationship between the community and the police, they write, “cannot be mended through a parade. Marching won’t contribute towards solving these issues; they are beyond the reach of symbolic gestures.”

The police appear to have gotten the message.

In Saunders’ own words, in a statement about the application withdrawal, “My hope is that this move will be received as a concrete example of the fact that I am listening closely to the community’s concerns and I am committed thoroughly to building a better, stronger relationship between us.”

I can’t speak for an entire community, but in my eyes this move is the right one. Regardless of what actually transpired behind precinct doors, even if contrary to popular belief police did everything they possibly could to apprehend McArthur in a timely fashion, the perception still holds among thousands of queer Torontonians that law enforcement routinely dismissed concerns raised by members of the community during the missing-persons investigations and failed to take seriously potential crimes committed against LGBTQ people of colour. That’s not a small thing. It’s a major barrier to a constructive relationship between TPS and a vulnerable demographic it claims to serve. In other words, it’s a major barrier to fighting crime.