Ottawa Public Health warning of West Nile cases

As summer weather continues to linger in Ottawa, Public Health is warning the public to keep covered up against mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus. Public health has identified 13 human cases of West Nile eclipsing a previous high for the region of 8 cases set in 2012.

The agency is warning that because the weather remains warms the mosquitos will remain out until the area has had several overnight frosts.



Most people infected do not become sick, but in about 20 per cent of cases people will experience flu-like symptoms as well as in some cases a rash.

People with weakened immune system are at greater risk and in about one per cent of cases more serious complications can happen.