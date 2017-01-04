No slowing down for west coast bass junkie Mark Instinct
Metro’s Trevor Greenway caught up with the west coast bass junkie ahead of his Friday night beat fest at the Bourbon Room.
With top 10 releases on Beatport, epic and legendary performances at Shambhala and massive tracks dropped on Datsik’s Firepower Records, Excision’s Rottun Recordings and Dieselboy’s SubHuman label, there is no slowing down for Calgary bass head Mark Instinct.
Mark Instinct
Live at the Bourbon Room
Friday, Jan. 6th
$10
Metro - You’ve been among the elite in the bass scene for several years, racking up top 10 releases on Beatport and slaying dance floors at massive festivals like Shambhala and Miami’s Winter Music Conference. What does 2017 look like?
2017 is going to be a very busy one. I am finally finishing up an EP of some really new sounds and I am stoked to get them out to the public. On top of
Metro: What does the future of bass music look like? How do you see the genre progressing in the coming year?
I started getting into electronic music in the late 90's and it has been so beautiful to see a style of music just mutate over and over throughout the last decade plus. With bass music, I feel it is very unpredictable right now.
There are so many great artists emerging onto the scene as well as old
Metro - You’ve been alongside some of the biggest names in bass music. Is there a collaboration or co-performance that sticks out? Why?
One of my
Metro - Who has been your biggest musical influence to date, and why?
There are a few of them, but Noisia has been a group I have looked up to since my adolescence. These guys love what they do and you can hear it in the way they make their music. The engineering they do is by far some of
Metro - Bass music popularity is at an all-time high, bordering on
It’s becoming genre-less music basically, artists having their own thing again. It has been really inspirational as I too have
Metro - Being a DJ from an early age, you’ve seen the invasion of the digital DJ. Has the transition been a good thing for the scene, or has DJing gotten too easy for everyone and their grandma to pick up?
I remember the first time I saw a CDJ I was like how the f--- does this work lol. I grew up playing records so it was a totally different process. The digital invasion was actually really
Metro - Is there such a thing as “The perfect beat” and have you found it yet?
Some of
