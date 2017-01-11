Megaphono set to give industry peeps an insider's look at Ottawa's sonic side
Music festival aims to give Ottawa bands a boost
It hasn’t taken that long for Jon Bartlett’s
Just over a year after launching the first
If you backtrack from the band’s success, it will lead you all the way back to 2016, when New Swears closed out the festival in mad style, as they normally do.
“Last year they closed it down and I think made a big impression with a lot of the folks that were here,” says
“That kind of started the wheels in motion,” adds Bartlett.
“New Swears went down and played Canadian Music Week, they closed down the Horseshoe and they did a west coast show and played in LA and one of the Dine Alone guys came out and saw them there. That led to them getting signed and they’ve got a manager now. It’s great. I think it’s encouraging.”
That’s the whole idea behind Bartlett’s
What makes this festival unique aside from the
There will be speed meetings, networking sessions and industry talks led by PR firms, critics, producers, and festival directors, including Iceland Airwaves Festival Director Grímur Atlason, who has transformed Iceland into a humming artistic hub of local shenanigans for four days every November.
But it’s the way in which he does it. There are no record sales or Billboard chart stats that go into building an eclectic Airwaves lineup.
“He doesn’t care that much if a band is super popular or whatever the hype is,” adds Bartlett.
“It’s all built around really great, interesting artists, and Iceland itself has amazing musicians and artists.”
It's similar to Ottawa in that regard, and if you look at
Along with New Swears,
These local bands won't just be playing shows to industry big wigs who can give them the valuable knowledge and tools for success in the biz, but they'll also be able to connect with similar artists, floating in similar rafts – all trying to navigate into the same speedy, competitive current.
“We also wanted to partner up some
There will be close to 40 people sitting on several panels throughout the weekend festival, including Friendly Fire Recordings' Dan Koplowitz, Matt Sonzala from Austin's SXSW and Carla Gillis, music Editor at NOW Magazine, among others.
