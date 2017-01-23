Metro’s picks for the Megaphono festival
Here's what we think you should see and do at the festival.
It’s no secret that Ottawa has some serious talent when it comes to Music.
If you don’t believe me, all you need to do is check out this year’s
That’s the whole idea behind
There will be scores of shows in many venues across the city.
New Swears
Feb. 2, 8 p.m.
Barrymore’s
$15-20
Get ready to get crazy, because whenever New Swears is at the helm, mayhem ensues. Ottawa’s
Michael John
Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m.
St. Alban’s Church
$15-20
Join one of Ottawa’s most esteemed composers, arrangers, musicians, producers and sound technicians Mike Dubue as he packs the St. Alban’s church with enough sonic cider to send those solid bricks crumbling to the ground. Pemi Paull, Thomas Annand, Warhol Dervish string quartet, Richard Reed Parry’s Quartet For Heart & breath, as well as Montreal’s Josh “Socalled” Dolgin will all join
Her Harbour
Feb. 3, 8 p.m.
Gallery Recording Studio
$12
Gabrielle Giguere’s dream folk project Her Harbour will do just that, leave you in a dream state for days. Her tightly woven songwriting delves deep into human themes we can all relate to. Toss in Ottawa
Bry Webb
Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m.
St. Alban’s Church
$15-20
There aren’t too many front men who know the stage better than Bry Webb. Most known for his work behind the mike with The Constantines, Webb’s solo venture is an eerie drive through minimal mountains. He says so much in his
Scattered Clouds w/ Dark Plains and Boyhood
Feb. 2, 8 p.m.
Zaphod’s
$10
