Looking ahead to awesome science coming in 2017

2016 was a standout year for science. Canadian researchers played a weighty role in observing gravitational waves for the first time, NASA’s JUNO spacecraft arrived on Jupiter, and the gene-editing technology CRISPR came into its own. 2017 could be even more exciting. Here are a few things on the global science agenda.



Black holes in our own backyard

If you think a solar eclipse is the coolest celestial scene we’re going to see in 2017, think again. Early this year, scientists are set to take the first-ever snapshot of an event horizon — the “point of no return” — where stuff like hot gas and dust gets sucked into a black hole.



The black hole in question, Sagittarius A*, is right at the centre of our very own Milky Way galaxy, just 26,000 light-years away. If the predictions of Einstein’s theory of general relativity are correct, it should appear as a crescent of bright gases surrounding a dark spot, and the size of the shadow it casts should be very close to current calculations. Talk about the ultimate test.

Synthetic blood

Blood transfusions are a miracle of modern medicine. Before the science of blood typing became accurate and reliable in the 20th century, there wasn’t much of anything to be done for someone who needed blood. But there’s still a perplexing problem —transfusions require an endless supply of healthy human volunteers willing to donate. Soon, that could change. In 2017, a British clinical trial is going to transfuse volunteers with synthetic blood for the first time. Because the blood cells are grown from donated stem cells, it might be more accurately called engineered or lab-grown blood. Whatever we call it, it could revolutionize medical care for people who’ve suffered from bleeding or bleeding disorders.

Planet Nine from outer space

Far, far, away, but in our galaxy, scientists believe there’s a large, icy planet on the outer edge of our solar system. It only orbits Earth once every 15,000 years or so. We haven’t seen it (just objects orbiting it), but several teams around the world have telescopes trained on the spot they believe Planet Nine may be lurking.

Major victory against malaria

2017 may well be remembered as the year we finally tamed one of the greatest killers in human history: Plasmodium, the mosquito-borne parasite that causes malaria. We’re getting closer than ever to a malaria vaccine that actually works. And it’s made of the malaria parasite itself, just engineered without three key genes that help it invade the liver.

The first human trials, published this week in the journal Science Translational Medicine, found the vaccine is safe, doesn’t cause too many side effects, and stimulates the body’s immune response to malaria. The coolest part? The researchers gave the dummy parasite to patients the same way they’d get the real one: not in a syringe, but through the bite of an infected mosquito. The next steps are to test it on more people and determine how vaccinated patients fare when exposed to the disease. If the results are good, a vaccine will fight malaria in a way no insecticide, protective gear or bed netting could. Resolution 2018: Kiss malaria goodbye for good.

Quantum computing