Meet the science revolutionaries quietly changing the world

Fiona Godlee - Public Health

As editor-in-chief of the British Medical Journal, Godlee has led crusade after crusade on every public health issue, including harshly criticizing U.S. dietary guidelines and going after drug companies who don’t release their data.

In November, Godlee co-wrote a fierce editorial calling on doctors to lobby to end the war on drugs and redirect resources into addiction treatment and harm reduction.

Kim Nicholas - Climate Science

Nicholas studies how communities can protect food and water resources on a changing planet. She was spurred to action out of fear that climate scientists’ knowledge base and public voice could be threatened under Trump.

Nicholas’s sign at a protest organized by the American Geophysical Union was an online hit: It explained climate science in 12 words, complete with peer-reviewed footnotes.



Evelyn Gitau - Parasitology

Gitau develops high-tech ways to tell the difference between body-fluid proteins in children with malaria and other diseases. This allows for targeted treatment and less overuse of antibiotics; a key factor behind the global superbug crisis.

Half of infections in sub-Saharan African hospitals are never diagnosed. Gitau fights for better technologies to fix this, and worked to set up research infrastructure in Kenya.

Harlan Krumholz - Biomedicine

Krumholz has had a huge hand in the dawn of medicine’s data age. He spearheaded the young field of outcomes research, investigating why some patients and hospitals, despite working with the same science, fare so much better than others.

Krumholz is a cheerleader for evidence, calling on drug companies and researchers to publish all their clinical trial data, especially from experiments that failed.

Ursula Franklin - Physics

The late Ursula Franklin’s pioneering work united chemistry and archeology to find ways to precisely date ancient artifacts. She also showed buildup of certain elements in children’s teeth was the result of nuclear test fallout, spurring reform.