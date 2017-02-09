Death March of the Penguins
Baby African penguins are in trouble. They're marching the wrong way.
Baby African penguins are in serious trouble. They’re toddling off into the sunset looking for food, but heading in the wrong direction. Humans have messed up their habitat, so their favourite snack, sardines, isn’t where it’s supposed to be. The breeding population in the hardest-hit areas is about half of what it should be. They’re stuck in a trap. Here’s why.
The study: An international team of researchers attached satellite tracking devices to baby African penguins, an endangered species found only along the coasts of South Africa and Namibia. They found the penguins swam and waddled thousands of square kilometres to search for food, mostly in a western direction. The penguins were looking for cues — areas of low sea surface temperature and high chlorophyll — that normally indicate an abundance of their favourite prey, sardines.
But overfishing in the western part of the penguins’ range has depleted the fish stocks. And climate change and environmental degradation have created warmer and saltier waters, pushing the remaining sardines and anchovies in an eastern direction, while the poor penguin babies are heading west.
This puts the penguins in an ecological trap. A situation where changes in the environment cause an animal to choose a bad habitat even when a better alternative is available.