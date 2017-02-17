Soaking up the sunshine vitamin. As post-secondary students head off on spring break down south and the rest of us look forward to warmer weather (any minute now), we look at the science behind vitamin D, one of the nutrients your body needs most.

‘D’ is for durable bones

Vitamin D helps bones absorb calcium and phosphorous. Both minerals are vital for building and maintaining healthy bone structure.

‘D’ is for demanding organs

Many tissues and organs, including the brain, heart, kidneys, colon and muscles have vitamin D receptors.

If vitamin D is low, the body will take calcium stores from the bones, which could lead to fractures.

If vitamin D is too high, the kidney and other soft tissues, including the heart, lungs and blood vessels, could calcify.

‘D’ is for dietary supplements

The sun is a free way to get vitamin D, but long, dark days don’t help.

Most Canadians need 15 micrograms — or the equivalent of 1.5 per cent of an ant’s body weight — every day.