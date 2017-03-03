Science Friday: 8 innovations to expect in tech

It’s been almost 6,000 years since the wheel was invented, but science has not been resting on its innovation laurels. A mere 300 years later, wheels were first used for transportation. And now in the 21st century it looks like invention is starting to hit its stride, with new discoveries and applications cropping up regularly. Here’s a look at tech from the not-too-distant future:

1. Graphene: Touted as the first 2D material, graphene is very thin (one million times thinner than human hair) and very strong (200 times stronger than steel). Since researchers at the University of Manchester published their discovery of the material in 2004, more than 8,000 patents have been registered, with Samsung holding the most. The substance can be used in batteries, bendable computer screens, and water purification. Researchers in Beijing fed graphene to silkworms, who turned it into super-strong, electricity conducting silk.

2. Nuclear waste diamond batteries: As 2016 came to a close, British researchers announced they could turn nuclear waste into diamonds that could in turn be used as long-lasting batteries. The power-emitting gems don’t have enough juice to charge a smartphone, but they can last for thousands of years. So it’s a trade off.

3. Pollinating Drones: Hoping to ease the burden on dwindling bee populations, Japanese scientists announced last month they had created insect-sized drones to pollinate plants. Enthusiasm for robot bees depends on how many episodes of the dystopian TV series Black Mirror you’ve seen.

4. Hover-bike: For all your Star Wars-style transportation needs, a U.K. company is working to develop a manned helicopter bike. The project is still in the prototyping and fundraising phase, but it did attract interest from the U.S. Department of Defense in 2015.

5. Cooling Plastic: In an attempt to beat the heat, engineers have developed a cheap plastic film that blocks heat from the sun while also cooling anything it touches by up to 10 C. The details were published in the journal Science by researchers in Wyoming and Colorado, who say the method could be mass-produced and used to cool buildings.

6. Hyperloop: It doesn’t exist yet, but if it did it could travel between Toronto and Montreal in 30 minutes. Students gathered for a SpaceX-sponsored contest in January to help make the dream a reality.

7. Translating headphones: These translation earbuds are set to start shipping in May. For now they only translate the romance languages and require all speakers to wear them, but in the future they could listen and translate all sounds around you.