How did a chicken get this big? The usual way, of course

Despite what you may have read on the Internet, gigantic chickens are nothing to be afraid of. The chicken in that viral video from Kosovo belongs to a very large breed called the Brahma. How did it get that big? The usual way: selective breeding. Here’s how it works.

HISTORY

Brahmas are believed to have been bred from Cochins, a preposterously fluffy, massive breed from South Asia. A craze for Brahmas and other giant chickens swept the western world in the mid-1800s, according to poultry historian Andrew Lawler. A newspaper story about a farm show of the time gushed, “Every visitor went home to tell tales of the new fowl that were as big as ostriches, roared like lions, while they were gentle as lambs.”

DIVERSITY

The wild relatives of modern chickens, red junglefowl, gifted today’s pluckers with incredible genetic diversity. Chickens come in an astounding variety of shapes, sizes and colours. All those differences result from variations in DNA between chicken breeds and individual chickens. A 2004 study found chickens have six to seven times more genetic diversity than humans do.

NATURAL SELECTION

Sometimes a particular genetic trait will help a species survive and reproduce more successfully. That trait will tend to become more common in the population over time. That’s natural selection. But for centuries, humans have interfered with this process, breeding chickens for traits they want to see. That’s artificial selection.