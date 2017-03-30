Video: Man with quadriplegia drinks a coffee, feeds himself again thanks to science

Eight years ago, Bill Kochevar’s bicycle collided with the back of a mail truck and his life changed forever. He was paralyzed from the tops of his shoulders down. But now his hand can reach and grasp again. He can feed himself and sip a cup of coffee. And he does it exactly the same way able-bodied people do: Intuitively, just by thinking about it.

Kochevar had surgery to place electrical sensors in the motor cortex of his brain, the part in charge of hand movement. The sensors are connected to a computer that can read “thoughts,” which are really electrical impulses.



Then 36 electrodes were implanted in Kochevar’s muscles. They emit signals that tell his finger, thumb, wrist, elbow and shoulder muscles to move.

Together, Kochevar’s brain, the sensors and the computer form a brain-computer interface. It uses algorithms (a.k.a. extremely complex math) to teach itself which brain signals instruct which kind of movement. During the practice phase, Kochevar used his mind to control a virtual-reality arm on a screen. Then the interface was hooked up to the electrodes in his arm, allowing him to move his muscles simply by thinking. A supportive device under his arm prevents it from falling down due to gravity. That, too, is controlled by brain signals. Here's how it works: