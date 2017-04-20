Great Barrier Grief: Australia's treasure is dying

Two-thirds of Australia’s teeming Great Barrier Reef could die thanks to coral bleaching. To put it glibly, one day this could be a real snorkelling attraction: The Ghost Town Tour. In every direction, as far as the eye can see, swimmers explore a vast white ossuary where a coral reef once teemed with life. This isn’t the only reef facing such a bleak fate. Here’s why.

Stony corals have hard, white skeletons of calcium carbonate that form the basis of reefs. They’re covered in friendly, pigment-rich algae called zooxanthellae, which give coral their brilliant colours and serve as a major food source. When algae fall off or die or their pigments degrade, that’s bleaching. It’s fatal within a few months.



Why does it happen?

Change in temperature: Warming water due to climate change is the leading cause. A cold shock can have the same effect.



Ocean acidity: Excess carbon dioxide in the air dissolves in the ocean, forming carbonic acid. Too much of it hurts corals.

Changing tides: Exposure to air causes bleaching.

Too much sun: If it’s too hot outside, algae pigments degrade and produce toxic chemicals.

Pollution: Some human-made chemicals make bleaching worse.

How big is the Great Barrier Reef?



About the size of Germany. Its area could fit:

• All the Great Lakes,

• Lake Winnipeg,

• Great Bear Lake,

• Great Slave Lake

• About 11 million hockey rinks