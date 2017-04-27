Introducing Steve, the mysterious streak in the sky

What is that brilliant line in the sky? Is it the trail of an airplane? A message from aliens? Part of the northern lights? Nah, it’s just our buddy Steve. The heavenly phenomenon, given a cutesy name by the Alberta citizen scientists who helped discover him, is still rather mysterious. Our newest (upstairs) neighbour was apparently hiding in plain sight this whole time. Here’s what we know about him so far.



WHO IS STEVE?



Scientists aren’t exactly sure yet what Steve is (a research paper is forthcoming), but he’s not new, and appears closely related to the aurora borealis, or northern lights, which he often appears alongside.

The northern lights (and southern lights, aurora australis) are collisions between charged particles from the sun and gas particles from the Earth’s outer atmosphere.

The colour depends on the gas (yellow-green from oxygen, purple, blue or red from nitrogen).

The high-energy reactions taking place on the surface of the sun throw off huge numbers of charged particles (protons and electrons).

These particles flow toward the Earth in the form of solar wind. Most are deflected by our planet’s magnetic field. But around the poles, the magnetic field is weaker, allowing more particles in.