New ticks on the block: Learn how to spot Lyme disease as summer approaches

You can wear bug spray, long sleeves and even tuck your pants into your socks (cool!), but from now until fall, you or your pet might encounter ticks, and an even less welcome hitchhiker: Lyme disease. It spiked from 144 cases in 2009 to an estimated 841 in 2016. And the warming climate means ticks are showing up in more places.

What Lyme is - and isn't



IS: an illness caused by Borrelia burgdorferi bacteria



IS: treatable with antibiotics



IS: transmitted from birds and mammals to people via ticks



IS: usually spotted as a “bulls-eye” rash at the site of a tick bite



IS: a cause of fatigue, headache, chills, fever, muscle and joint pain, cardiac problems, facial paralysis and even meningitis



IS: a cause of painful arthritis and changes to personality, brain function and speech — if untreated



ISN’T: A chronic infection. Although symptoms can continue long after treatment, “chronic Lyme disease” is unproven. There’s no benefit, but plenty of risks, to taking more antibiotics after the initial infection has cleared up.

The Alberta exception



Alberta is located in the sweet spot between black-legged tick populations in eastern and western Canada. Just 34 ticks tested positive for Lyme bacteria in Alberta in 2016. So the chance of getting Lyme there is extremely low, although many other kinds of ticks are plentiful in the province.

Federal Framework