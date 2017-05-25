Bacteria and viruses could emerge from the frozen deep as the planet warms
Climate change could resurrect old foes and introduce new ones.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Could the climate-change supervillain be set to strike again? Vast numbers of bacteria and viruses are currently stuck safely away in ice and year-round frozen ground (permafrost) at the planet’s poles. Most are friendly. But as the Earth warms, we could see the return of banished foes and brand-new enemies we have no defences against. Seems like science fiction, but it’s already happening.
Check out our mini graphic novel to learn how.