Views / Science Says

Bacteria and viruses could emerge from the frozen deep as the planet warms

Climate change could resurrect old foes and introduce new ones.

What's lurking in here?

istock

What's lurking in here?

Could the climate-change supervillain be set to strike again? Vast numbers of bacteria and viruses are currently stuck safely away in ice and year-round frozen ground (permafrost) at the planet’s poles. Most are friendly. But as the Earth warms, we could see the return of banished foes and brand-new enemies we have no defences against. Seems like science fiction, but it’s already happening.  

Check out our mini graphic novel to learn how.

Andres Plana

andres plana

Andres Plana

Andres Plana

Andres Plana

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular