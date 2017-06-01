How evolution made blue whales so huge
They're the biggest living things to have ever lived. How did they get that way?
They’re the biggest animals to have ever lived on Earth, as far as we know. And a new study says baleen whales — the group of gargantuan filter-feeders that includes bowheads, fin whales, and the biggest of all, blue whales — all became enormous rather quickly, about 4.5 million years ago. Why? Scientists suspect it has to do with their diet.
Whales evolved to enormous sizes just as ice sheets formed over much of the northern hemisphere. Nutrient-rich glacier runoff attracted clouds of plankton and krill: whale chow. But these buffets appeared at different times in different parts of the world, requiring whales to sojourn across the sea.