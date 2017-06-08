Two black holes collided three billion years ago and the shock waves hit Earth this year

When two black holes in outer space collide and no one is there to hear it, does it make a sound?

Yep! It sounds like this:

But even more interestingly, it makes a wave.

Three billion years ago, three billion light years away, two massive black holes spinning wonkily in different directions collided. The explosion jiggled the gooey matrix of space-time that holds our universe together.



On Jan. 4, 2017, the shock waves reached our planet. It’s only the third time gravitational waves have ever been detected, and the discovery has led to some of the most interesting insights yet.

A SHIVER IN SPACE

When the gravitational waves hit our planet, the instruments at LIGO (Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory) wobbled by less than one-thousandth the width of an atom. One attometer, to be exact. That’s one quintillionth of a metre (17 zeroes!).

SO FAR AWAY

The cataclysm took place three billion light years away. It’s more than twice as distant as the next farthest black hole collision ever detected, 1.4 billion light years away.

SOMETHING’S OFF

According to LIGO’s measurements, these two black holes were spinning in opposite directions, suggesting that they formed far apart, then approached each other. That was thought to be a rare event in the universe – but maybe it’s not.

HOLY HUGE