WHAT MAKES A FIDGET SPINNER SPIN?

The short answer is: balls.

The ball bearings inside the toy let the moving parts slide smoothly against one another.

FLAT=FRICTION

Imagine trying to drive a car on skis instead of wheels, or pushing a book across a table. The friction churned up when you push a broad flat thing along another broad flat thing slows it all down.

ROUND=ROLLING

Now, picture a layer of balls between the flat surfaces, so only a tiny part of a sphere rests on a surface, minimizing friction.

THE PHYSICS INSIDE

The outside of the spinner spins for so long after a single shove thanks to angular momentum: The impulse a spinning object has to keep spinning.