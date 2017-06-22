Now playing in a tree near you: Caterpocalypse!

In a world with wildlife, we must coexist. Tent caterpillars hatch every year, but they rain down from the skies periodically , and they’re doing it in 2017. Now playing in many parts of Canada: Caterpocalypse. But why?

Steady spring

A succession of warm spring days tells caterpillar eggs it’s time to hatch. The same temperature signal causes the trees to bloom. Caterpillars only eat young, new leaves. If this spring had been too warm, the trees might have bloomed too early and the caterpillars could have starved.



More sun, less frost

Caterpillars can’t survive freezing. If there’s a late frost, they’re toast. Lots of springs in a row with no late frosts encourages caterpocalypse. To digest food, caterpillars need 14C temperatures. If it’s colder than that, they can bask in the sun to warm up. If it stays under 14C and cloudy, they’re toast.

Fewer predators

Ants can eat their way through hundreds of newly hatched caterpillars. Bears and birds snack on larger ones. If the caterpillars encounter few predators, a caterpocalypse is more likely.



Climate change

It’s not certain how climate change will affect the caterpillars’ future. Consistently warm springs could cause more caterpocalypses. But uncertain, wildly swinging weather conditions aren’t good for caterpillars.

How to get rid of tent caterpillars nicely (spoiler: It's too late)

Tent caterpillars spend most of their lives as eggs in small, Styrofoam-like black or brown masses stuck to twigs. To avert a spring caterpocalypse, you can remove eggs in winter or fall. But these creepy-crawlies have an important ecosystem role, and they likely won’t kill trees unless there are bad outbreaks several years running. So if you can stand it, let them be.