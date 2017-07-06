How pigweed is outsmarting people

Amaranthus palmeri, better known to its enemies as pigweed, confounds balcony gardeners and factory farmers alike. Humans have deployed an arsenal of chemicals, machinery and biological mutations to fend off this invader. But it has proved its mettle time and time again. We’ve tried and tried to beat it back.

But the weed is winning — and turning us against each other.

Pull up: You can try yanking it up the old-fashioned way either by machine (which burns a lot of gas) or human workers (who are expensive and prone to sunburn). But pigweed can re-root if tossed in a field.

RoundUp: When mechanics don’t work, the chemicals are called in. Different classes of chemicals have been deployed, including Roundup, a.k.a. glyphosate.

GMOs+Roundup: Roundup was favoured because farmers could plant genetically modified, Roundup-resistant crops. But pigweed has developed its own resistance to the herbicide.

Old Timey: When Roundup stopped working, chemical company Monsanto came up with a new tag team of herbicide and resistant seeds. But critics say the plants will just evolve again — life will find a way.

Before the new chemical was officially approved, some farmers drudged out older formulations, prone to drifting into neighbours’ fields. In Arkansas, a 55-year-old farmer was shot dead last fall over drifting herbicides.