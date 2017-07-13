Gorilla warfare: Is Planet of the Apes even remotely possible?

An attack by apes of wrath — intelligent chimps, orangutans and gorillas that wage a global war — seems far-fetched. Just how bananas is the science depicted in the Planet of the Apes?

Could great apes speak?

Not without major changes to their anatomy. But that doesn’t mean they can’t use language, at least in a basic way. Chimpanzees and gorillas have been taught sign language. They’ve even combined words, and taught other apes to sign.

Could they shoot a gun?

Hard to say. Chimps and orangutans have longer fingers and shorter thumbs than ours — for swinging through trees. But chimps have been trained to do tricky tasks, from sautéing food to smoking cigarettes, so it’s not outside the realm of possibility.

Could a drug give them human intelligence?

In principle, maybe. Although viruses are used to genetically modify specific cells in adult organisms (mostly mice), the most common and dramatic genetic modification takes place before cells are implanted in the womb. Plus, intelligence is controlled by 50+ genes and many environmental factors: Not so easy to engineer.