The slippery slope to extinction: Salamanders are in trouble

A plague has descended on one of Europe’s cutest creatures: The spotted fire salamander. If — more like when — the disease hits North America, land of spectacular salamander diversity, the consequences could be worse than the catastrophe across the pond. Why is this happening to these adorable amphibians? And can anything stop it?

No-fun fungus

Salamanders’ sworn enemy is the deadly fungus Bsal. Its microscopic spores burrow into the animals’ skin, forming pockets that fill with more spores and burst, spreading the infection. With damaged skin, salamanders can’t regulate their water levels and die.

It’s coming

Bsal has decimated black-and-yellow fire salamanders and other species in the Netherlands and part of Belgium. It was introduced from China through the pet trade. Asian salamanders have some immunity, but European and North American ones are defenceless.