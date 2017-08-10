The world of pink lakes

Splashing and swimming in a lake is one of the best parts of summer. But did you know that in some places around the world, people can dive into a veritable bubble-gum bath? It’s true. Some lakes are pink. And it’s totally natural.

We got the idea to look into this when the designer of Metro Science, Andres Plana, received a text message from his flight-attendant sister with a snapshot of a bright pink lake she passed over in Iran. We later figured out it was likely Maharloo Lake.

Here are some cool things to know about pink lakes.

Why lakes can turn pink

The short answer is that lakes become pink when they’re super salty. The algae species Dunaliella salina has adapted to survive a brine bath by making protective chemicals called carotenoids, which are reddish-pinkish in tone. A lesser contributor are salt-loving bacteria that also have a red tinge.

Some lakes concentrate and become more salty only during the dry season or an occasional drought, meaning they’re only pink for part of the year. There are dozens of rose-coloured lakes and ponds around the world, from Australia’s Lake Hillier (pictured here), to Maharloo Lake in Iran to Spain’s Las Salinas de Torrevieja.

Warmer temperatures and more frequent droughts due to climate change could create more pink lakes in the future.

They're (mostly) safe to swim in

Uh-oh. Aren’t algal blooms poisonous to people and pets? Yes, sometimes, as in the case of toxin-producing cyanobacteria, commonly called blue-green algae.

They multiply when waters are polluted with extra nutrients from fertilizers and detergents. Ultra-salty water may be bad news if you’re a fish, and of course safety varies locally, but these particular pink algae usually aren’t a problem for humans (but don't drink it).

High concentrations of salt can irritate your skin, though. That’s why people who mine salt in the bright pink Lake Retba in Senegal smear their bodies with shea butter before taking the plunge.

Canada's pink lakes

Deep in B.C’s interior, near the splendid red mountains of Tweedsmuir Provincial Park, lies a little pink lake called Dusty Rose Lake. Its opaque, almost lavender hue is thought to come not from algae, but the red colour of surrounding rock. There’s a second Pink Lake near Ottawa — well, sort of.