Seize the day: Hobbyists become Citizen Scientists for solar eclipse

Professional scientists around the world are seizing the precious few minutes of a total solar eclipse to make important measurements.

But citizen scientists are equally excited about the research and education opportunities this less than once-in-a-blue-moon event affords.

Take Toronto's Nath family.

Dad Vikas, mom Rati and kids Arushi, 8, and Artash, 11, hoped a train packed with backyard astronomers last week headed for Carbondale, Ill., where the period of total darkness will max out at two minutes and 40 seconds.

Their eclipse toolkit includes a homemade “Solar-X” device fashioned from a lunchbox and equipped with sensors that will automatically measure temperature, pressure, humidity, visible light, solar power and UV rays. They'll submit their data to NASA’s GLOBE Observer project and publish it on their own science outreach site, Hotpoprobot.com.

“These conversations start on the family level," Vikas said. "If you start (kids) young, then we’ll have people who become inventors and creators rather than consumers of technology.”

Meanwhile, in Huron County, west of Toronto, retired microbiologist Jeff Wilson has been putting the final touches on his DIY radio setup.

He’s one of the hundreds of amateur or “ham” radio enthusiasts submitting data to a study of eclipse-related atmospheric changes based at the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

The sun's radiation concentrates electrons in the upper atmosphere, which affects how radio waves travel. Scientists know that's why different radio frequencies are accessible at different times of day, but there's still a lot to learn.

With the sun 70 per cent blocked by Ontario’s partial eclipse, Wilson might be able to pick up signals he normally gets only around sunset or sunrise.

All day, he’ll be putting out his call sign – the Morse code equivalent of “Hey, is anybody there?” – on a frequency just above AM radio.

“Around 10 a.m., we’ll get a baseline. I’ll be able to talk to some guys in Michigan, that’s about it. As things get darker, we’ll expect the propagation to change ... and we may get a couple of thousand miles to the west coast of the United States or Vancouver,” he said.

Pharmacist Eric Gunter, his dad and his two teenage sons will also be on a ham radio 200 km away in Mississauga. Theirs, built from a standard kit provided by Eclipse Mob, a huge study supported by the National Science Foundation, is looking at how the eclipse affects the movement of very low frequency waves.

Study participants will be listening to the same signals from Colorado and California and uploading their time, location and radio data to an app.