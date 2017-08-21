Blindsided: What happens if you don't wear glasses during the eclipse

You've heard the warning enough times: Do not look directly into the sun, no matter how tempting it is today. You could damage your eyes permanently.

Don't believe us? Just ask these two 70-year-old men from Portland, Ore., who squinted up at a partial solar eclipse one Saturday in 1962. They're still paying the price today.

Louis Tomososki and Roger Duvall, then teenagers, spent less than 20 seconds looking at the sun, each of them --- very luckily --- using just one eye.

They ended up with solar retinopathy, a distortion of the centre of your vision caused by damage to the retina. The condition may clear up within three to six months, but it can last forever. There's a rash of cases after every solar eclipse. There are no pain receptors in your retina, so your body won't tell you something's wrong until it's too late.

Tomososki said the retinopathy caused a small blurry spot in his vision in one eye, like in a "news story where they don’t want the license plate seen at home." He still has it after more than 50 years.