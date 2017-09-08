Metro Science Live: Genna Buck scratches the surface on itching and icing
In this week's edition of Metro Science, our Citizen Scientist Genna Buck breaks down what itching really is and how ice can help with injuries.
Sometimes it's the simplest things that come with the biggest questions.
Have you ever had an irresistable itch and wondered, "what did I do to deserve this?"
Have you second-guessed every human's natural response to run and "get some ice!" after a bump or a bruise?
Our Citizen Scientist Genna Buck answers these questions and more in today's edition of Metro Science Live!
(Note: If the video does not appear right away, try refreshing the page in a couple of minutes)