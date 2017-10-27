Metro Science Live Halloween Edition: Werewolves, zombies and chocolate
In this week's edition of Metro Science, our Citizen Scientist Genna Buck looks into the spooky legend of werewolves and its connection to science.
Today on Metro Science Live, Halloween Edition, with our citizen scientist, Genna Buck:
- The legend of werewolves and their connection to science
- Where does chocolate come from?
- Ask Genna a question!
Be sure to leave a comment on Facebook with question submissions for next week.
Watch it here on Facebook Live at 12:00 p.m. EST!
(Note: If the video does not appear right away, try refreshing the page in a couple of minutes)