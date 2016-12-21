Let's extend our holiday generosity to the boldly ungenerous

In the lead-up to the Plunderer-Elect of the United States taking the oath of office, it’s become clear that this is the Age of the Thief.

Almost every cabinet appointment seems designed to enrich either the Trumps or their billionaire friends. Trump is draining the swamp but only so he can sell the water back to the thirsty swamp dwellers in gold-embossed bottles.

The next four years will consist of so many bold acts of theft. And not just in the United States.

In Toronto, police are searching for a white male who has robbed five downtown banks in the last month. However, knowing that the public loves a criminal they can cheer for — hello, all superheroes — the police have adorably named him the “lunchtime bandit.” Such creativity from a force that has only managed to come up with Black Male Known To Police for so many other suspects.

(If I’m ever arrested, please tell the police my moniker is White Woman.)

The robber is brazen but only because he knows that no one suspects clean-cut white men of crimes. He can simply slide a note to a teller saying he’s armed and be out of there in minutes.

According to Staff Insp. Mike Earl, this particular perp might not be all bad. “Maybe he’s never been in trouble before,” he said. “Maybe he’s an educated individual who’s down and out and this is his only hope to get some kind of money.”

That is exactly the kind of empathy that we’ll need in the coming years. No one is a criminal anymore! Donald Trump isn’t a fascist and a kleptocrat. He’s just “an educated individual” trying to make a living.

For that reason, Doris Payne is my Pilferer of the Year.

Doris is an international jewel thief who has spent over five decades stealing expensive jewelry. And getting away with it. My girl Doris, who is 86, was arrested just last week for stealing a necklace in suburban Atlanta.

While former stockbroker and convicted fraudster Jordan Belfort got an Oscar-worthy portrayal by Leonardo DiCaprio, Doris’s 50 years of high-stakes thievery has so far only generated rumours of a Halle Berry-attached biopic.

(DiCaprio himself seems to like a scammer; he also played conman-turned-FBI consultant Frank Abagnale in 2002’s Catch Me If You Can.)

Doris Payne’s story is like the Thomas Crowne Affair meets the Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, but starring a fabulous and unrepentant black woman. What does a black woman have to steal to get Viola Davis to play her?