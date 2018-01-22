Mayor John Tory: There's no time to waste on climate change

Extreme weather is becoming the norm rather than the exception and it’s happening here in Toronto, across the country, and the world.

The recent flooding in 2017 in parts of British Columbia, Quebec, Eastern Ontario and here in Toronto highlight the severity and cost of these extreme storm events. The flooding of Toronto Island last spring alone cost the city $5 million, jeopardized people’s homes and closed beaches and park space right as the summer months were beginning. And we know it will cost millions more to repair the damage from the flooding.

These catastrophic events show why we need to take thoughtful and decisive actions to make our cities more resilient, so we can reduce both the cost and the impact of these events.

Last year city council approved Transform TO, the City’s climate action plan, which will help us invest in a strong and resilient Toronto. The plan will support Toronto in reaching its 2050 target of reducing greenhouse gasses by 80 per cent at 1990 levels. Transform TO provides a framework that will allow Toronto to make decisions that lead to a low-carbon city that is healthy, prosperous and equitable.

Today at City Hall, Budget Committee is meeting to wrap up the City’s 2018 budget. I am supporting full funding of Transform TO. City Council unanimously voted for this plan and now we need to move ahead with the funding to make it happen.

As a city, I believe we need to set ambitious goals to reduce the negative impacts of climate change and increase the very real social and economic challenges of the 21st century.

There is no time to waste here. I want Toronto to lead, not follow. I want us to demonstrate that we are a city that represents its residents today, while ensuring their well-being and prosperity for years into the future.